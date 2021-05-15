‘If only you knew’: MMA temptress Loureda hits back over ‘mindset’ as fellow fighter Ostovich backs scantily-clad star before bout

Valerie Loureda has fired back at fan mockery after posting about her "mindset" for her upcoming Bellator MMA fight while posing in a tiny swimwear three-piece in a pool – and bare-knuckle pin-up Rachael Ostovich has backed her.

Unbeaten prospect Loureda faces promotion newcomer Hannah Guy at Bellator 259 in Connecticut on Friday, fighting for the first time since her win over Tara Gruff last August when she features on the undercard for the headline bout between Cris Cyborg and Leslie Smith.

The 22-year-old took time out from training to pose in a colourful, miniscule outfit as part of a paid promotion with a fashion giant, adding that her mindset was "on the all way, above average" as she posed with her backside to the camera and against a wall eight days out from her return.

"Mindset not on the fight coming up, clearly," laughed one MMA fan, causing Loureda to volley back: "If only you knew."

Others worried that Loureda's dramatic-looking cut could reduce her punch power, but most of her admirers who could restrain their adoration for her physical charms predicted she would prevail against Guy.

"This woman is dangerous," said one. "Say a prayer for her opponent – they are going to need it."

Guy has a tiny fraction of Loureda's following of more than 804,000 on Instagram, but appears no less excited about the scrap.

"On May the 21st I get to punch a girl as hard as I want to," she told her supporters, adding a devil emoji.

"I've got an army of killers [in training] that are turning me into an absolute monster.

"Can’t wait for you all to see all my improvements. And after all this weight cut bullsh*t, I can’t wait. Let's go."

Loureda was in characteristically emotional mood as she described her approach. "This is so much more than a sport to me," she said, portraying herself in a car.

"This is my first love, biggest passion: I am no one without fighting. I have worked very hard."

She later showed off her shredded abs while in bed, admitting: "I can't sleep. All I can feel is my tummy shrinking."

Ex-UFC fighter Ostovich, who recently joined the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, backed Loureda.

"Let's go," Loureda was told by Ostovich, who could face fellow social media sensation and UFC alumni Paige VanZant when she makes her expected debut for her new promotion in July.

Conor McGregor teammate Dillon Danis responded to the fight poster for Loureda against Guy with a wisecrack. "You're fighting a guy?" the provocative MMA brawler asked.