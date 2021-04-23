‘Miss MMA’: Bellator bombshell Loureda flaunts figure as she steps into cage ahead of comeback

Bellator MMA starlet Valerie Loureda has wowed fans while proclaiming herself 'Miss MMA' in a tight-fitting dress, as the flyweight prepares for her comeback in May.

The Miami native took to Instagram in her latest teasing post, which has almost received 80,000 likes.

It treated her 800,000 followers to both a photo and video, with the latter showing off Master Loureda's charms.

First fixing her hair in a glittering tight dress, the 3-0 MMA star swirls round then makes her way into the octagon before closing its door with plenty of provocative pouts thrown into the mix.

The 22-year-old is currently preparing to take on Hannah Guy in her next fight.

The highly-anticipated bout has been moved to Bellator 259 on May 21 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conneticut, as part of a card that is being headlined by a clash for the featherweight title strap between defending champion Cris Cyborg and Leslie Smith.

👊💥 @ValerieLouredaa goes 3️⃣ & 0️⃣ as a pro with a nasty KO win tonight at #Bellator243. pic.twitter.com/Z35Q5HqKvp — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) August 8, 2020

Out of the cage for some time now, Loureda was last seen in action back in August against Tara Graff, in a Performance of the Night finish that made it to the end of year Top 10 and was topped off by a twerking dance.

22 years old 6 fights total 3-0 for Bellator 2 knockouts young and upcoming 🇨🇺🇺🇸 — Valerie Loureda (@valerielouredaa) April 19, 2021

With Guy making her debut in the organization and nursing a 2-1 record, Loureda is expected to make short work of her fellow American as supporters savor every chance to see the taekwondo expert strut her stuff.

In the meantime, she has kept pulses beating when celebrating being named the hottest fighter of 2020 by ex-UFC middleweight champion-turned-pundit Michael Bisping on his podcast through a racy video, plus regularly keeping her Instagram updated with eye-popping photos and clips.