‘Are we in 2021 or 1810?’ Football celebrity Nara launches feminist tirade after steamy Instagram snap removed (PHOTOS)

Wanda Nara, wife and agent of Paris Saint-Germain star Mauro Icardi, has accused Instagram of censorship after a steamy photograph of the model was removed for apparently violating community rules.

Nara has accumulated an Instagram following of more than 7.7 million people, plenty of which owes to the torrent of sexy snaps she uploads showing herself in various states of undress.

However, one picture in particular - which showed the 34-year-old wearing little more than a petite t-shirt and bikini bottoms - was taken down from the platform amid complaints that the photograph violated Instagram's no-nudity rule.

But showing a measure of defiance to the social media giants, Nara took to Instagram once more to post the offending photograph again, this time with a very deliberately placed emoji saving her blushes.

Writing alongside the message, Nara said that women should be free to post any content they desire without running foul of judgement from Silicon Valley.

"This photo was censored. The reasons I do not know... who was it?" wrote the mother-of-five via translation.

"The same ones who fight for our rights, freedom and equality? Not mine? And others why yes? We are in 2021 or 1810... a bikini with a T-shirt is censorship.

"I still like women with spectacular bodies and many times I congratulate them privately or publicly.

"Envy between women is one of the ugliest things we can do to ourselves... (aggressiveness, comments etc) let's start respecting each other so that they respect us."

And it seems that Nara's legions of online fans are in agreement with her stance.

"Wanda, I love you. Instagram does not understand anything," wrote one supporter in response, while another added that she shouldn't pay too much heed to the opinions of people on social media because "it is full of envious people".

A third, though, took issue with Nara's assumption that the people who took issue with the photograph were women.

"I do not understand. Why is it being assumed that they were women? Legitimate query," they asked.