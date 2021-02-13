‘My personality differentiates me’: Mauro Icardi’s wife Wanda Nara shows off body as she offers fans Valentine’s Day love (VIDEO)

Paris Saint-Germain striker Mauro Icardi's wife, Wanda Nara, has insisted that photo filters and being rich enough to afford surgery does not give her body confidence, posing in a tiny outfit to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Glamorous Nara runs her own cosmetics brand and is known for stripping off for racey social media posts, even lying on a balcony in a swimsuit in temperatures of minus six in Paris this week.

Now the selfie-loving showgirl has claimed that her life away from the camera, including acting as the former Argentina forward's agent, defines her more than her figure and photoshoots.

"Each woman's body lives a different revolution," began the 34-year-old, posing in front of a mirror in a bra while pulling up her frilly knickers.

"My body experienced five pregnancies, five caesarean sections and although I could afford it, I have had no skin extensions, no liposuction.

"Each body is different, each woman chooses what to do with her aesthetics. I approve of everything that makes us feel better."

Nara revealed that the persistent personal criticism she has received on Instagram, where she has built up a following of more than 7.4 million that is around 800,000 more than her husband's, is "almost always from women."

"And criticism never hurts me," she added defiantly. "We are all different, we are all special and there is always one with a harder, skinnier body.

"What differentiates me is my personality, my security - that is not changed by a filter [or] a surgeon and retouching.

"Many look at the outside and they do not realize that what really makes you fall madly in love is the personality that wins you or loses you forever. Good Valentine to everyone."

Nara posed in brands including Louis Vuitton and Nike for her frosty shoot in the snow, when she informed the world that "the sun always finds me".

She joined Icardi in wishing his fellow Paris striker, Brazil playboy Neymar, a happy birthday last week.

Responding to a photo in which the Champions League finalists posed with a giant Batman figure in a lounge, she wrote: "When you see this Batman, Neymar, you will remember what this family wants for you and your family."