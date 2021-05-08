‘Nagelsmann’s already winning us titles’: Bayern fans rejoice at NINTH successive Bundesliga title as Leipzig lose at Dortmund

Bayern Munich fans joked that incoming coach Julian Nagelsmann was already helping the team to glory after his current team RB Leipzig lost on Saturday to hand the Munich giants a ninth successive Bundesliga title.

The highly-rated Nagelsmann, 33, was named as the new Bayern manager at the end of April, and will take over from the incumbent Hansi Flick when he leaves at the end of the season.

In the meantime, Nagelsmann remained in charge at Leipzig – the only team with an outside chance of halting Bayern’s charge to yet another Bundesliga title.

However, those hopes evaporated on Saturday without Bayern even kicking a ball as Leipzig went down to a 3-2 defeat to a Dortmund team inspired by wing wizard Jadon Sancho.

Needing a win to keep them in any sort of contention for the title, Leipzig hauled themselves back into the game from 2-0 down only to concede in the 87th minute when Sancho tapped home following some trickery in the build-up from the 21-year-old England star.

The defeat gave Bayern an unassailable seven-point lead at the top of the table before their game with Borussia Monchengladbach later in the day.

Fans chimed on in the Munich titans’ latest success – their 30th Bundesliga title overall – and some jokingly thanked Leipzig boss Nagelsmann for handing them another title before he’s even taken over at the club.

Nagelsmann already giving us trophies by losing with Leipzig. Thats’s our future coach! — Marta (@MartaMariaFCB) May 8, 2021

Borussia Dortmund’s victory over RB Leipzig means that Bayern Munich are officially Bundesliga champions once again.Julian Nagelsmann has won Bayern the title before his first game. 👀🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/igcbBi9N20 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) May 8, 2021

Nagelsmann is genetationa! He isn't even Bayern coach yet but already won us the title.Remember the name. pic.twitter.com/2WCn2kk6pt — Vulkahn (@Vu1kahn) May 8, 2021

While Bayern’s coronation was all-but inevitable, Leipzig will nonetheless be disappointed at how they handed the crown to Flick’s men with defeat at the Westfalenstadion.

Dortmund opened up a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Marco Reus and Sancho, before Leipzig struck back through Lukas Klostermann and Dani Olmo.

But then came the killer blow from the inspired Sancho – who is hotly tipped with a big-money move to Manchester United this summer – as he first held up the ball brilliantly to release Raphael Guerreiro with a backheel, before getting on the end of the Portuguese star’s cut-back into the box.

That goal kept alive Dortmund’s hopes of a top-four finish as they leapfrogged Eintracht Frankfurt into fourth spot, although their rivals have a game in a hand.

Nagelsmann and Leipzig will at least eye revenge when the two teams meet again in the DFB-Pokal final on Thursday, which will give the young coach a chance of going out on a high before he begins his tenure at Bayern – where he will no doubt be expected to make it 10 Bundesliga titles in the row next season.