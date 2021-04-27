Bayern Munich get their man as Julian Nagelsmann is confirmed to replace outgoing Hansi Flick at European football giants

One of the top-rated young coaches in European football, Julian Nagelsmann, has been confirmed as the successor to Hansi Flick in the Bayern Munich hot seat, the German champions have confirmed.

Nagelsmann, 33, has emerged as one of the most in-demand coaches in the European game in two seasons with RB Leipzig during which he uprooted the established hierarchy in German football and came close to challenging Bayern Munich's stranglehold on the Bundesliga.

But in a case of 'if you can't beat them, join them', Nagelsmann has inked a five-year deal to take over in Bavaria for next season.

Flick's own two-year spell in Munich, during which he won more than 80 per cent of his games in change, came crashing to a halt when he announced at a recent press conference that he had requested his release from the club amid reports that he is poised to take over from long-serving Germany coach Jogi Low following this summer's European Championships.

Nagelsmann confirmed by Bayern. Everyone, included, Flick, talking very nice in this official statement All you need is love.....and Julian Nagelsmann https://t.co/VyY46LzH8K — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) April 27, 2021

Julian Nagelsmann after the official statement: “I always wanted to join FC Bayern, it’s a unique opportunity for me”. 🔴Jesse Marsch is set to become the new RB Leipzig manager - ten Hag was also in the list. 🚨Hansi Flick is expected to join German NT after the Euros. 🇩🇪 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 27, 2021

"Julian Nagelsmann stands for a new generation of trainers," Bayern president Herbert Hainer said in a statement.

Nagelsmann will take over in Munich on July 1 after Bayern shelled out a fee reported to be in excess of $36 million to persuade Leipzig to release their highly-rated coach from his contract.

"I will leave RB Leipzig with a heavy heart," said Nagelsmann of the move. "It is something very special for me to take on the position of Bayern coach.

Oliver Mintzlaff (RBL CEO): "We signed a long-term contract that did not originally include an exit scenario. However, Julian’s strong desire to coach FC Bayern has led us to the decision that the door is open after intensive talks, provided certain prerequisites are met." — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 27, 2021

Mintzlaff: "In the negotiations with Bayern, we were successful in obtaining our financial goals. Now we have to take on the next games with Julian so we can make this the most successful campaign in our club’s history. A statement regarding Julian’s successor will be made soon." — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 27, 2021

"It's still too early to say goodbye and otherwise talk about memories, because I'm not finished here in Leipzig," he added.

"My mission will end in the summer but until then it will continue at full throttle. We have grown into a sworn bunch that finally want a title.

"I have never made a secret of the fact I am excited about the coaching position at Bayern Munich and that I would be happy to take on this job if this unique opportunity should arise."

Also on rt.com Rancor rises at Champions League winners Bayern Munich as ‘disapproving’ bosses hit back at manager Flick announcing his exit plan

Nagelsmann became the youngest head coach in the history of the Bundesliga when he was installed as Hoffenheim boss in 2016 at the age of just 28.

After moving to Leipzig in 2019, he took them to third place in the German top division and to a Champions League semi-final.

Nagelsmann's impending move will come as a blow to English side Tottenham, who were reported to have made him their top target to replace Jose Mourinho after the Portuguese was relieved of his duties in North London last week.