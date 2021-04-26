Spurs set to miss out on top target Nagelsmann as Bayern Munich inch closer to record-breaking $36MN deal for wunderkind coach

Champions League holders Bayern Munich want RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann, 33, to replace Hansi Flick when he makes a likely move to coach Germany this summer – and the move could cost the German champions a cool $36 million.

Nagelsmann has earned a reputation as one of the top young coaches in Europe after a two-season spell in the Bundesliga during which he has uprooted the traditional hierarchy in German football and established Leipzig as the top threat to champions Bayern Munich.

And it seems to be a case of 'if you can't beat them, join them' amid reports that Nagelsmann is Bayern's top target to replace the outgoing Flick, who recently announced his desire to leave the club in press conference remarks which drew a harsh rebuke from his bosses at the Bundesliga champions-elect.

But any deal for the top-rated head coach won't come cheap. According to a report by Goal, Leipzig are set to demand a world record fee of £26 million ($36 million / €30 million) to release their prized asset from his contract.

Nagelsmann's potential exit also comes as Leipzig's star defender Dayot Upamecano has inked a five-year deal to join Bayern ahead of next season.

News of their move for Nagelsmann caps what has been a miserable week for Tottenham and their chairman, Daniel Levy. It had been thought that the young German was top of Levy's list to replace Jose Mourinho after the Portuguese coach was deemed surplus to requirements in North London.

But with Nagelsmann now likely unavailable, Spurs will now be forced to look further down their managerial shortlist – with the next man up thought to be Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers.

Spurs' week was also compounded by fan backlash at their involvement as a founding member of the ill-fated Super League proposal – and they lost to Premier League leaders Manchester City in Sunday's Leage Cup Final.

Tottenham have installed their 29-year-old former player Ryan Mason in the hot seat until the end of the season but, in addition to Rodgers, are thought to be considering former Chelsea bosses Maurizio Sarri and Rafa Benitez for the role.

Flick, meanwhile, is understood to be awaiting crunch talks with Bayern after requesting his release earlier this month ahead of reportedly taking the German national team job, with current boss Jogi Low announcing he will end his 15-year tenure after this summer's European Championships.

"I told the team today that I informed the club during the week, after the game in Paris, I would like to terminate my contract at the end of the season," Flick said in a press conference on April 17, stunning the German champions.

News that Bayern appear to have got their man may well hasten Flick's departure from the reigning Champions League winners – and force Tottenham to once again pick up the scraps from European football's head table.