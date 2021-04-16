‘I’d shoot the ref twice’: Russian football manager loses it in incredible referee rant involving Hitler & Napoleon (VIDEO)

A fired-up football coach in Russia lost the plot when complaining about a referee and dragging in references to two of the most controversial figures in world history.

Victor Zubchenko, the trainer of Rostov State University of Economics, let his thoughts known at the end of a National Student Football League clash this week.

Feeling wronged after his side had lost 2-1 against Kalmyk State University, Zubchenko gave a fiery post-match interview which has since gone viral.

"If I had Hitler, Napoleon and this referee in front of me and only two bullets, I would shoot the ref twice," Viktor Zubchenko, Rostov Uni head coach.https://t.co/cnRCScZTvv — Artur Petrosyan (@arturpetrosyan) April 15, 2021

"Some actions of the referee were incomprehensible," Zubchenko began.

"If I had Hitler, Napoleon and the referee in front of me and only two bullets, I would shoot the ref twice," he raged.

"Giving a yellow to a man for hitting someone?" Zubchenko went on.

"Then, after the match, they said that our player yanked his hand. If that's true, I'll apologize, but for now my hair is moving even where it does not grow," he concluded.

So.....he doesn't like him?? — Conroy (@Conroy24948717) April 16, 2021

The outburst amused football fans online no end.

"So.....he doesn't like him??," asked one Twitter user.

"It's 1:30am and I'm dying," said another alongside a string of laughing emojis, calling the tweet that shared the clip "God tier".