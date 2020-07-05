Teenage Russian footballer in intensive care after being struck by LIGHTNING in training – reports

Ivan Zaborovsky, a goalkeeper for Znamya Truda in the third tier of Russian football, is understood to be receiving treatment after being struck by lightning during a training session, according to reports.

Details remain scant on the incident which is understood to have occurred on Saturday, with news of the potentially serious injuries suffered by the teenager filtering out via a Twitter account associated with the club.

"According to our information, today in training accident. In a young goalkeeper Ivan Zaborovsky was struck by lightning, now he is in intensive care. I hope that everything bad will pass it by," the statement read, via translation.

По нашей информации, сегодня на тренировке произошёл несчастный случай.В молодого вратаря Ивана Заборовского попала молния, сейчас он находится в реанимации.Надеемся, что все плохое обойдёт его стороной 🙏🏻#ЗнамяТруда#ОреховоЗуевоpic.twitter.com/9qFP0n2vJr — Znamya Truda FC 🚩 (@ZnamyaTrudaFC) July 4, 2020

"Everything worked quickly, very professional, an ambulance arrived in eight minutes. Most likely, he had stopped breathing, he was given first aid, maybe this child remained alive.

"Last night we recovered it from Orekhovo-Zuyevo in the hospital in Lyubertsy. ECG done to him, normal heart, tomorrow the doctors will watch it."

According to Igor Mayorov, the club's general director, the incident was not envisaged due to relatively calm weather conditions at the time. He also stated that the team regularly trains indoors if there is a risk of potentially inhospitable weather.

It is reminiscent of another such incident that occurred in Jamaica last year, where TWO players were struck by lightning during a game in Kingston. The two players were eventually released from hospital after suffering minor injuries.