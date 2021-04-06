‘He deserved it!’: Russian footballer goes viral after being red-carded for furious reaction to rival’s throw-in antics (VIDEO)

Footage of a hilarious Russian throw-in has gone viral, and came as a warning for opposition players to keep their distance.

The incident took place during a Russian lower-tier PFL clash between Kamaz and Chelyabinsk on Sunday.

With tensions rising, Ilya Slanikov didn't approve of an opponent not giving him the required space when taking a throw in from the sidelines.

Yet rather than wait for the referee to step in and defuse the debacle, Slanikov literally took matters into, or perhaps out of, his own hands.

Much to the amusement of sports lovers worldwide, he slammed the ball straight into the offending party's face.

But instead of getting off with just a warning, or at the most a yellow card, Slanikov was handed a straight red for his outburst.

Probably unaware at the time that the mishap would become part of a viral clip which has been viewed almost almost 5.4 million times, he can still take comfort in the fact that some of the general public is behind him.

"He deserved it", wrote one Instagram user, as another said the rival player "asked for it".

Slanikov was called "Dr. Disrespect" elsewhere, while one amused onlooker commented that this could happen "Only in Russia".

But debate raged as to whether Slanikov should have been dismissed or just booked for the "headshot", and will probably never be settled.