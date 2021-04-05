Officials launch investigation after 18yo Russian footballer Nikita Sidorov dies on the pitch during junior game in Moscow region

The Moscow Region Sports Ministry has launched an investigation after a match in the Moscow region ended in tragedy when Znamya Truda player Nikita Sidorov collapsed on the pitch five minutes after coming on as a substitute.

Ambulance staff confirmed on their arrival that the 18-year-old had died on the pitch at the Torpedo Stadium, with a medical report showing that his sudden death was caused by an aortic aneurysm which burst, causing internal bleeding.

The Russian Football Union has expressed condolences to the player’s family following the shocking incident, which has left the Russian football community in shock.

Moscow Region Sports Minister Roman Teryushkov said Sidorov's death will be scrupulously investigated, including checking medical observation results which the official said had not initially revealed any pre-existing health problems.

“After such tragedies, a specially appointed commission holds its own investigation," Teryushkov said.

"The player passed all necessary medical tests. Of course, we will need to check everything; this week the investigation will be launched."

Sidorov's untimely passing is the second harrowing incident inside nine months at the oldest club in Russia.

Sixteen-year-old goalkeeper Ivan Zaborovsky recovered from being put into a medically-induced coma after being struck by lightning during a training session last July.