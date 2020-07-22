 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Teenage Russian goalkeeper signs 1st pro contract just 2 WEEKS after being struck by LIGHTNING

22 Jul, 2020 08:40
Get short URL
Teenage Russian goalkeeper signs 1st pro contract just 2 WEEKS after being struck by LIGHTNING
Ivan Zaborovsky - Twitter / Znamya Truda
When 16-year-old Znamya Truda goalkeeper Ivan Zaborovsky stopped breathing after being struck by a bolt of lightning during a freak accident in training, it was not known whether the young footballer would pull through.

READ MORE: 'He feels good': Club plans celebration as teenage Russian goalkeeper left in coma by LIGHTNING strike at training LEAVES hospital

Fast forward a fortnight and the plucky youngster has been released from hospital, has been given a clean bill of health, and has signed his first ever professional contract with the 3rd division team.

Near tragedy quite literally struck when Zaborovsky was knocked to the floor by lightning just as he was about to take a shot at goal during a training session in the Moscow region, forcing the youngster to immediately stop breathing and collapse to the floor in a cloud of black smoke.

There was a reunion at the club’s headquarters for Zaborovsky and the coach who helped save his life by performing emergency CPR as the teen lay stricken on the field of play.

Basov massaged the boy’s heart while emergency services arrived and airlifted the boy to a nearby hospital, we're he was hooked up to breathing apparatus.

Even in his critical condition, Zaborovsky’s father insisted his son was responding to commands and even promised that he would grace the field again.

The two gave an interview to Russia's Channel One. "We heard this huge bang. everyone turned around and saw Ivan lying on the ground.

"When I ran over to him, he was lying face down. I turned him over and saw that his entire jersey was burning on his chest. We then started emergency resuscitation," Basov said of the alarming moment.

"The last thing I remember was leaving home. Then I woke up in the hospital," Zaborovsky said, ensuring reporters everything was getting "better and better".

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies