‘So cringe’: Punter punch-ups shame boxing as fans brawl during fight... before Arreola swears at judges over Ruiz Jr loss (VIDEO)

Mass brawls marred the heavyweight bout between Mexican-American sluggers Andy Ruiz and Chris Arreola as fans laid into each other – before Arreola joined the list of shame with a profanity-filled rant evoking rapper Dr Dre.

Punters at the Dignity Health Sports Park near Los Angeles, California disgraced themselves during the scrap, with one video showing a female fan cheering on a group of men while another two – one of whom is shirtless – are knocked to the floor as security slowly stroll down the gangway.

A total of five fights are claimed to have taken place at the show, with one during the fourth round depicting a man against the railings being set upon by a large group.

The display caused shock and amusement online.

And now we have another one even crazier than the last! What is going on?! https://t.co/9AuXcIn5Wmpic.twitter.com/lenWxxIsAg — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) May 2, 2021

"The embarrassing side of boxing... so cringe," responded one viewer on Twitter, reacting to the violent footage from one of the first fights of the year to allow fans back in. "Leave the fighting to the pros."

"Over a year out with no crowds and first chance back there are d*ckheads acting like this," remarked another.

A British boxing enthusiastic scoffed: "You guys might have some good professional boxers over there, but your fans fight as well as they drink. Weak."

The Arreola knockdown of Ruiz last night. #RuizArreolapic.twitter.com/KIT14M9mCr — Inside Fighting (@inside_fighting) May 2, 2021

There was just as much action during the fight itself, with critics deciding that Arreola and Ruiz had justified a previously-derided $50 pay-per-view price tag.

Much to the surprise of the boxing world, 40-year-old Arreola put former heavyweight champion Ruiz, in his first fight since losing a rematch to Anthony Joshua 18 months ago, on the canvas in the second round.

But just as he had against the Brit, minus a knockout, Ruiz rose from adversity to claim the middle rounds and tire Arreola.

Seeming to nurse a shoulder injury, Ruiz suffered swelling under his left eye but claimed a unanimous 117-110, 118-109, 118-109 victory on the cards.

Warning: video contains swearing

Clearly incensed by those wide margins – many felt the verdict should have been far tighter, although Ruiz did enough to win – Arreola went on a foul-mouthed rant in his post-fight interview.

"I respect the judges but I always said that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Today they like a butterface... everything is pretty but their face," he began.

"Honestly, did he win? Fine. But don't tell me you're only gonna give me two or three rounds. F*** that," 'The Nightmare' added, before chaneling explicit lyric-loving NWA founder Dre by inviting the judges to fellate him.

The profanity-laden outburst received a mixed receiption, with some dubbing it the greatest post-fight interview of all time and others calling Arreola a "sore loser".

But given that the hometown fighter wasn't finished by Ruiz or outclassed, which would have seen him honor a promise to retire, the two-time title challenger may battle on.