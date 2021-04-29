Champions League winner Ryan Giggs pleads not guilty to abusing, headbutting and controlling ex-girlfriend over three-year period

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has pleaded not guilty to abusing and controlling his ex-girlfriend during their three-year relationship, as a court heard how the two-time Champions League winner allegedly headbutted her.

The Wales manager, 47, responded to the allegations at Manchester Magistrates Court, where he was escorted by a string of security guards.

Speaking only to confirm his name, address and enter his not guilty plea, Giggs is accused of causing actual bodily harm to Kate Greville, 36, at his residence in Worsley, Greater Manchester.

He faces additional charges of engaging in coercive or controlling behavior against the PR Executive over a period of three-years. It has been clamed that during that time – between December 2017 to November 2020 – the former midfielder aimed "harassment, humiliation, degradation and abuse" at Greville.

Also on rt.com Manchester United wing legend Ryan Giggs charged with assaulting two women as Wales announce he will NOT lead team at Euros

Giggs is accused of common assault against Greville's younger sister at his home as part of a bombshell development that has shocked British football.

Prosecuting him, Andrea Griffiths said that Giggs "isolated" Greville from friends and colleagues while subjecting her to "degrading treatment".

The alleged treatment, spanning "a very long period of time", Griffiths said, resulted in Giggs attacking Greville after a night out, with police finally called to the Class of '92 graduate's $2.4 million mansion on November 1 last year after reports of a domestic disturbance.

RYAN Giggs has today been charged with coercive control and assaulting his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville after a row.He was quizzed at a police station before being released on bail and He will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on April 28. pic.twitter.com/ELp2khrAmo — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) April 23, 2021

Arrested and bailed pending further inquiries, Giggs is scheduled to appear at Manchester Crown Court on May 26.

Carrying a maximum sentence of five years behind bars, coercive or controlling behavior became an offence in the UK in 2015 and is defined as an "act or a pattern of acts of assault, threats, humiliation and intimidation or other abuse that is used to harm, punish, or frighten a victim."

Greville first met Giggs when she was involved in PR for the Cardiff native's Hotel Football business venture, based opposite Old Trafford.

The courtroom sketch artist at the Ryan Giggs court case must be a Joe Pesci fan. pic.twitter.com/r2ZG1nmJ8E — Moss 🇾🇪⚽️🏃🎸 (@humphries27) April 28, 2021

In April 2018, Giggs appointed her head of PR and communications for the hospitality management firm owned by Giggs and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville, who played alongside him for the Red Devils during the 1990s and 2000s.

Involved in the Stock Exchange Hotel's launch in Manchester city centre, Greville also assumed a new PR consultancy post in July 2020 with a former employer.

Amid the furor, the Football Association of Wales has announced that caretaker manager Robert Page will lead Wales at the European Championship finals this summer following the charges lodged against Giggs.

Ryan Giggs was due to be one of the first players to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame alongside Alan Shearer until he was charged with assaulting two women. Thierry Henry took his place #mulive [@johncrossmirror] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 27, 2021

In a statement, Giggs said: “I have full respect for the due process of law and understand the seriousness of the allegations."

“I will plead not guilty in court and look forward to clearing my name.

“I would like to wish Robert Page, the coaching staff, the players and the supporters every success at the Euros this summer.”

🚨 BREAKING 🚨Wales confirm Ryan Giggs will not be in charge of the national team at Euro 2020 pic.twitter.com/xu0zFTsogo — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 23, 2021

A 13-time winner of the competition, reports have also claimed that Giggs was snubbed for inauguration into the Premier League Hall of Fame over the incident, with Arsenal icon Thierry Henry preferred instead.

This led to him becoming "shocked" and "livid", according to one account in the British press.

After marrying long-term partner Stacey Cooke in 2007, it emerged in 2011 that Giggs had conducted an eight-year affair with brother Rhodri's wife, Natasha.

Members of Giggs' family turned their backs on him as a result, and when he was appointed Wales boss in 2011, Giggs' father Danny admitted to being "ashamed" of his son over the affair, saying: "I can't even bring myself to use his name."