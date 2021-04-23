Manchester United wing legend Ryan Giggs charged with assaulting two women as Wales announce he will NOT lead team at Euros

Manchester United icon Ryan Giggs – the current manager of the Welsh national team – has been charged with assaulting two women in an incident stemming from November 2020.

Giggs, 47, stands accused of causing actual bodily harm to a woman in her 30s and of the common assault of a woman in her 20s.

In addition, Giggs has been charged with coercive or controlling behavior between December 2017 and November 2020.

“The CPS [Crown Prosecution Service] made the decision to charge Mr Giggs after reviewing a file of evidence from Greater Manchester Police,” a statement said.

Giggs has been bailed to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on April 28.

The former footballer was forced onto gardening leave as Wales manager last November after allegations he had assaulted his girlfriend, Kate Greville.

Giggs was arrested and later bailed following reports of a disturbance at his home, although he has denied the allegations.

After the new emerged on Friday that Giggs had been charged, the Welsh FA confirmed that he would not be leading the team at this summer's European Championships – where they have been drawn in a group with Turkey, Italy and Switzerland.

"The FAW can confirm that Robert Page will assume the role of Cymru Men’s National Team manager for this summer’s EURO 2020 tournament and will be assisted by Albert Stuivenberg," a statement read.

Former Manchester United star Giggs is the Old Trafford club’s all-time record appearance-holder, having played 963 games in a glittering career between 1991 and 2014.

He won a record haul of 13 Premier League titles as well as two Champions League titles.

Giggs was capped 64 times for Wales as a player and took over as national team manager in 2018.