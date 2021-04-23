 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Manchester United wing legend Ryan Giggs charged with assaulting two women as Wales announce he will NOT lead team at Euros

23 Apr, 2021 16:09
Get short URL
Manchester United wing legend Ryan Giggs charged with assaulting two women as Wales announce he will NOT lead team at Euros
Wales manager Ryan Giggs has been charged by police. © Reuters
Manchester United icon Ryan Giggs – the current manager of the Welsh national team – has been charged with assaulting two women in an incident stemming from November 2020.

Giggs, 47, stands accused of causing actual bodily harm to a woman in her 30s and of the common assault of a woman in her 20s.

In addition, Giggs has been charged with coercive or controlling behavior between December 2017 and November 2020.

“The CPS [Crown Prosecution Service] made the decision to charge Mr Giggs after reviewing a file of evidence from Greater Manchester Police,” a statement said.

Giggs has been bailed to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on April 28.

The former footballer was forced onto gardening leave as Wales manager last November after allegations he had assaulted his girlfriend, Kate Greville.

Giggs was arrested and later bailed following reports of a disturbance at his home, although he has denied the allegations.

RT
Giggs has been Wales manager since 2018. © Reuters

After the new emerged on Friday that Giggs had been charged, the Welsh FA confirmed that he would not be leading the team at this summer's European Championships – where they have been drawn in a group with Turkey, Italy and Switzerland. 

"The FAW can confirm that Robert Page will assume the role of Cymru Men’s National Team manager for this summer’s EURO 2020 tournament and will be assisted by Albert Stuivenberg," a statement read. 

Former Manchester United star Giggs is the Old Trafford club’s all-time record appearance-holder, having played 963 games in a glittering career between 1991 and 2014.

He won a record haul of 13 Premier League titles as well as two Champions League titles.

Giggs was capped 64 times for Wales as a player and took over as national team manager in 2018.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies