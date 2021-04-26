‘Kepa robbed’: Social media trolls out in force as Shearer, Henry confirmed as first inductees in Premier League Hall of Fame

The naming of Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry as the first two entrants in the newly-established Premier League Hall of Fame has led to legions of social media trolls having their say about who truly deserves such an accolade.

Blackburn and Newcastle stalwart Shearer and Arsenal legend Henry were confirmed on Monday as being the first two stars who will be enshrined in the Premier League's tribute to its greatest ever players.

Shearer is the all-time top scorer in Premier League history, with the man who was once the world's most expensive player plundering an incredible 260 goals between 1992 and 2006, while France World Cup winner Henry is a four-time Golden Boot recipient, requiring just 258 games for the Gunners to score a club record 175 Premier League goals.

Two centre-forwards, both gifted with natural skill and talent who have written their names in Premier League historyWe’re delighted to announce Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry as the first two inductees of the #PLHallOfFamepic.twitter.com/MAKgi3SYzV — Premier League (@premierleague) April 26, 2021

In order to be eligible for induction in 2021, players must have been retired by 1 August 2020 Fans will be invited later today to vote and help select 6️⃣ more players to be inducted Everything you need to know about the #PLHallOfFame 👉 https://t.co/8rbCTsTu2Zpic.twitter.com/kkT0DtHPzB — Premier League (@premierleague) April 26, 2021

"When you look at some of the unbelievable players to have graced the Premier League, I feel very honoured to join the Hall of Fame," said former England skipper Shearer.

"I have to thank all of my teammates, as well as the managers and coaches that I’ve worked with.

"All I ever wanted to be was a professional footballer. It was my dream to do that, my dream to win trophies and my dream to score at St James’ Park, to wear the number nine black-and-white shirt and it was fantastic. I enjoyed every minute of it."

Henry joined Shearer in speaking of his joy at being named one of English football's most influential figures, calling it more than special."

Ryan Giggs won 13 premier league titles. Surely he had to be the first one — AS™🇮🇳 LUHG (@mufc_shah) April 26, 2021

RooneyScholesGiggsAll had more success in their career's than them 2 — ~ (@Peter_B_04) April 26, 2021

"When I was young, I was just trying to make sure I could get a pair of boots," he said. "And now we’re talking about the Hall of Fame."

Somewhat predictably, news of Shearer and Henry's induction has prompted a fierce debate online as to the merits of their inclusion – while also supporting the candidacy of a host of other top names for inclusion.

"Ryan Giggs won 13 premier league titles. Surely he had to be the first one," noted one fan, though the ex-Wales winger's inclusion on the initial list would likely be a controversial one given his current legal situation.

Elsewhere, others endorsed Giggs' Manchester United teammates, Paul Scholes and Wayne Rooney, as players who achieved more in the English top flight than both Shearer and Henry.

Why is the EPL going down this yank route?!? Something to appease the billionaire US owners that didn't get their own way with the ESL? Why is this needed?! Joke. — Anthony Sharpe (@Seagull25) April 26, 2021

Kepa robbed — Spanish Yashin (@Unknown53434588) April 26, 2021

A third, though, was perhaps a little more cynical, accusing Premier League bosses of "going down a yank route" by instituting a Hall of Fame.

"Something to appease the billionaire US owners who didn't get their own way with the ESL?" they wrote. "Why is this needed? Joke."

Football fans also backed a wide range of other names for inclusion in the Hall of Fame – though some of them could only charitably be described as long-shots.

"Kepa robbed," one cheekily wrote, suggesting that Chelsea's error-prone goalkeeper should have made the cut, while another joked that United's teenage forward, Mason Greenwood, had suffered a similar fate.

marcos alonso? came to england and revolutionised english tactics to a back 3 and won the premier league with it in his first season — Dave (@kovaciesta) April 26, 2021

Greenwood robbed — Fin 🔰 (@FinleyPick) April 26, 2021

Spanish wing-back Marcos Alonso, who is currently out of favor at Stamford Bridge, is another who was overlooked, according to one.

"Marcos Alonso? Came to England and revolutionized English tactics to a back three and won the Premier League with it in his first season," they said, in what can only be described as the hottest of takes.

A further shortlist of potential inductees is expected later on Monday in what promises to be an annual argument about various players' merits. As if football fans didn't already have enough to bicker about online...