Russian Olympic swimming champ Anzhelika Timanina celebrates her birthday by showing ‘love & gratitude’ to fans with topless snap

Russian synchronized swimmer Amzhelika Timanina has marked her 32nd birthday by sharing a revealing photoshoot in which she poses topless, with the Olympic surfing hopeful covering his bosom with her palms in the Instagram snaps.

The former Russian team captain posted two snaps which didn’t go unnoticed by her following of more than 117,000, who expressed admiration for the athlete’s beautiful, toned figure.

Timanina donned black, curve-hugging lingerie for the photoshoot, accentuating her body shape. The second snap in the series, shared on the social media platform, featured the swimmer wearing just a bikini, barely covering her breasts with her hands.

“32 years old. I’m happy. I’m sending love and gratitude to everyone. It’s always warm from your kind wishes,” the Olympic champion wrote.

Timanina was one of Russia’s golden girls, leading the team to Olympic glory at the London Games in 2012 during a career which also saw her amass an incredible 11 world titles.

She eventually retired from the sport in 2016 after battling injury, but has since found a new passion – and another chance of Olympic glory – in the form of surfing.

The former swimmer is planning to take part in an Olympic qualifying event in Salvador at the end of May, when the last Olympic berths will be up for grabs.

“I’m planning to participate in the Olympic qualifying event. Last year, it was canceled because of the pandemic. This will be the last chance to qualify for the Games: just a few berths are left [to fill],” Timanina said.

Surfing is set to make its Olympic debut in Tokyo after being included in the program for the Summer Games.