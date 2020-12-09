‘Girls like us’: Russian synchronized swimming stunners recreate Shakira dance underwater (VIDEO)

Russian synchronized swimmers Vlada Chigireva, Alla Shishkina and Kristina Tagankina put on a spectacular performance in between training sessions by mimicking Shakira’s dance from her hit ‘Girl Like Me’.

The Colombian superstar and the Black Eyed Peas dropped the song’s music video in December, nearly six months after premiering the track in June.

Shakira, a famed dancer whose hips don't lie, wowed her fans with a routine featuring two backup dancers mirroring her moves.

She showed off her aerobic skills dressed in a red top, black bikini bottoms and suspenders, which proved the 43-year-old Colombian is still in top physical shape.

The Russian synchronized swimmers were apparently inspired to recreate Shakira’s routine under the water.

The trio attempted to copy the singer’s dance in a training swimming pool, proudly showing their pencil-straight legs while working in perfect synchronicity under the water.

“So they tell me that you're looking for girls like us,” Chigireva captioned the video when she shared it online.

Russian synchronized swimming team members have been intensively training at the Round Lake sports center as part of their preparations for the Tokyo games, where they are planning to defend their Olympic title.