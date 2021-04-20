‘We all need to get the vaccine’: Serbian tennis star insists there is ‘no reason not to get vaccinated’ as ex-number one gets jab

Two top Serbian tennis players have urged their fellow athletes and the wider world to take Covid-19 vaccines in order to be able to travel freely and "beat this pandemic" – and Victoria Azarenka has shared a snap after her jab.

World number 37 Dusan Lajovic and 33rd-ranked Filip Krajinovic have been among those publicly encouraging other players on the tour to take the treatment, with organizing body the ATP planning to ease tight restrictions for fully vaccinated participants.

Two-time Grand Slam winner Azarenka also posted a picture on Twitter showing off a plaster on her right arm after she received the first dose of the vaccine.

"Vaccines saved humanity from various diseases throughout history and there is no reason not to get vaccinated," Krajinovic told Tennis Majors, revealing that he received his first dose before last week's Monte Carlo Masters tournament, where Russian contender Daniil Medvedev was ruled out following a positive Covid-19 test.

Great news! Today Simona Halep got her COVID vaccination shot. "I wanted to get vaccinated. I came with an open mind and I'm fine. I was vaccinated with Pfizer. I'm fine, I haven't had any side effects now. It's for everyone's sake and that's why I decided to get vaccinated." pic.twitter.com/QQkddaiEDQ — 🇷🇴WTA Romania🇷🇴 (@WTARomania) February 24, 2021

"I have done it because I travel a lot and it should help me in the future; I would not want to have to quarantine because I am deemed a ’close contact’ of someone infected. The vaccine can help with that."

Lajovic, who will get his second shot during this week’s Serbia Open, also urged other players to help stop the spread of the virus.

“Everyone has their opinion, but I believe that we all need to get the vaccine in order to beat or limit this pandemic," he said, observing that the ATP had taken a "positive stance" towards vaccinations.

"I think they are looking into changing some rules for players and members of their staff who have been vaccinated.

"I expect a lot of changes in protocols in the coming months."

The tennis world has been forced to adapt to a new reality brought on by Covid-19, introducing numerous measures to protect athletes and conduct major tournaments despite the crisis, which halted all international sports events for almost six months.

Obligatory quarantines and constant Covid-19 testing have become an inseparable part of all big tennis events, irritating some players who have repeatedly objected to being locked down for weeks at a time without having an opportunity to train.

Romanian Simona Halep was the first player to publicly receive the jab, taking her first dose of the vaccine in her home country in February.

Several players, including Elina Svitolina, Aryna Sabalenka and Andrey Rublev, have voiced concerns about receiving the newly-invented jab.