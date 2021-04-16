Russian ex-UFC star Antigulov ‘found with pistols’ as he’s detained in Dagestan, says he ‘found them while out running’

Russian former UFC light heavyweight Gadzhimurad Antigulov was found with two pistols while being detained in Dagestan as part of a case stemming from a punch-up at a wedding in the region last year, according to reports.

Antigulov is said to have been the subject of a search as part of an investigation into a brawl at wedding in December, where the 34-year-old fighter hospitalized one guest after being asked to stop drinking alcohol.

“Antigulov was detained. A pistol was found, but it’s not yet clear whether it belonged to him. As far as is known, he was detained in the same case as the fight at a wedding,” TASS quoted a source as saying.

Other reports stated that two pistols were found – a Stechkin and Makarov, both with cartridges – while Antigulov has since been filmed sitting in police custody in Makhachkala where he attempted to explain himself.

“I found weapons on a run but didn’t have time to hand them over to the police,” said the former UFC star. “I was a little sick with coronavirus, I was at home. I don’t know whose pistols they are.”

Antigulov is potentially now facing charges under Article 222 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which covers the illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of weapons, their main parts, or ammunition.

Light heavyweight Antigulov boasts a 20-8 professional record in MMA and earned back-to-back wins in the UFC after his debut with the promotion in 2016.

However, he then went on a four-fight losing skid, culminating in a TKO defeat against fellow Russian Maxim Grishin in his last appearance in October, after which he parted ways with the UFC.

Former two-time Absolute Championship Berkut champion Antigulov signaled he wanted to revive his career within Russian MMA, according to reports in his homeland.