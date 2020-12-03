Russian UFC fighter Antigulov sparks Dagestan wedding punch-up after he ‘refuses to stop drinking’ (VIDEO)

UFC light heavyweight Gadzhimurad Antigulov was the spark for a wedding punch-up in his native Dagestan after the fighter reportedly refused to stop drinking at the alcohol-free celebrations.

Antigulov, who is on a four-fight losing streak in the UFC and last competed in the octagon in October, was filmed throwing food at women sitting at a nearby table during a wedding in the Russian North Caucasus region. One of the guests then approached the fighter, who was dressed in blue, and appeared to try to calm him down.

According to multiple reports, Antigulov was heavily under the influence of alcohol, and was seen being asked several times to stop drinking at the event in the predominantly Muslim region, but continued to do so.

CCTV footage showed Antigulov sitting at a banquet table, where he was seen sipping from a glass before putting it back in front of him.

The same guest who had initially spoken to Antigulov approached the table again, leading away a man seated next to the fighter. As the pair were in conversation, Antigulov clearly took exception to something that was said, rising from his chair and lashing out before being struck in return and staggering backwards.

A broader melee ensued as Antigulov appeared to try to pick up a plate to use in the scuffle, with the ruckus drawing in at least a dozen wedding guests. While tensions eventually appeared to cool down in the footage, it was reported that the person who had approached the UFC fighter had later been attacked outside the building and is said to have suffered multiple face injuries.

A day after the wedding video appeared online, the UFC light heavyweight issued a public apology via Instagram.

"I am an ordinary person. I am a mixed martial artist. I am not a prophet," wrote Antigulov in Russian.

"And like all mortal people, sometimes I make mistakes, I confess, I correct myself."

In his post, fighter also rejected the reports of a mass attack on the guest, but added he had offered to pay for treatment of the injuries sustained.

Antigulov, 33, is 20-8 in his professional career, but has lost the last four of his contests inside the octagon after starting life in the UFC with back-to-back wins.