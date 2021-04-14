‘I’m fighting for freedom’: Wife of Buffalo Bills star fumes over ‘no vaccine, no entry’ plans for next season

Instagram model Rachel Bush – wife of Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer – has erupted after proposals for fans to be barred from attending the team’s home games unless they’ve been given the Covid-19 vaccine.

Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz announced on Tuesday that the region supports the return of fans to venues at full capacity, including the Bills’ Highmark Stadium home, but only if they can confirm they’ve been vaccinated.

The Bills have said they will “cooperate and comply with all New York state and local government regulations,” meaning they could become the first team in the NFL to adopt a ‘vaccine passport’ system.

The only safe way to have a full house for @BuffaloBills and @BuffaloSabres games this fall is if all are vaccinated. Do your part, #GetVaccinated and then cheer on our teams in person this Fall! Get an appointment here: https://t.co/WIdYJfoCjA or here https://t.co/YpNhJGQz9kpic.twitter.com/9rRKBPo4q0 — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) April 13, 2021

“The only safe way to have a full house for [Buffalo Bills] and [Buffalo Sabres] games this fall is if all are vaccinated,” Poloncarz tweeted on Tuesday.

“Do your part, #GetVaccinated and then cheer on our teams in person this Fall.”

The Erie County executive was also quoted as saying that there was “no God-given right to attend a football game.”

But some of the most vehement pushback to the plans came from Bush, the model wife to Bills star Poyer.

She blasted Poloncarz in a series of tweets, claiming the vaccine was “experimental” despite the American CDC asserting it is an “important tool to get us back to normal.”

“All I am fighting for is our rights and freedom. For a CHOICE,” fumed Bush to her almost 90,000 Twitter followers. “We should all be able to function in society the same. Period.”

Bush revealed that she had contracted Covid but urged people to “make your own choices” regarding getting the jab, demanding that the authorities “don’t force it on others.”

“I’ve already had Covid. It’s actually dangerous for me to get vaccinated now. So – this is my choice,” claimed Bush, raising eyebrows.

Responding to a vaccinated mother who questioned her stance, Bush wrote: “That is great for YOU. But like I said, a lot of us aren’t comfortable with getting it and that should also be respected and not forced upon us in order to watch our husbands play. Also – you ARE the experiment/test. There have been none done before you...”

Local news reporter Michael Wooten called out Bush, writing: “FACT: Getting the vaccine after having COVID is NOT dangerous. This is a lie. Sadly, Rachel Bush is spreading a lot of misinformation about the vaccines. Get your info from trusted sources, not an anti-vaxx model.”

FACT: Getting the vaccine after having COVID is NOT dangerous. This is a lie. Sadly, Rachel Bush is spreading a lot of misinformation about the vaccines. Get your info from trusted sources, not an anti-vaxx model. https://t.co/KVOhcZak31 — Michael Wooten (@wgrzMichael) April 14, 2021

That drew a response from Bush, who claimed: “Are we just supposed to trust you as a ‘news anchor’. This ‘model’ makes more than you do.”

The NFL has said it will not mandate Covid vaccines for players, with Bills quarterback Josh Allen revealing earlier this month that he was “still debating” whether to get the jab or not.

“I think everybody should have that choice to do it or not to do it,” Allen said.

“You get in this tricky situation now where if you do mandate that that’s kind of going against what our constitution says and the freedom to kind of express yourself one way or the other.

“I think we’re in a time where that’s getting a lot harder to do. Everybody should have that choice.”

The NFL has said it is working to promote vaccination, stating in a memo: “The overwhelming consensus among medical and public health experts is that the most effective way for someone to avoid the risk of contracting Covid-19 – and the risk of infecting others – is to be vaccinated.”