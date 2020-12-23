 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘Complete BS… stats don’t lie’: Bikini model unloads after NFL star husband Jordan Poyer is SNUBBED for Pro Bowl

23 Dec, 2020 11:07
Get short URL
‘Complete BS… stats don’t lie’: Bikini model unloads after NFL star husband Jordan Poyer is SNUBBED for Pro Bowl
Rachel Bush was furious after her husband Jordan Poyer was snubbed by the NFL Pro Bowl. © Instagram @rachelbush / USA Today Sports
Rachel Bush didn’t hold back after her husband, Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer, was shunned for the NFL Pro Bowl, with the bikini model labelling the decision a “joke” and sharing a slew of support for her man’s inclusion.

Poyer, 29, was a conspicuous absentee from the 2021 Pro Bowl roster announced this week, despite starring as his team the Bills wrapped up a first AFC East championship in 25 years.      

“Complete bs honestly," tweeted a disgruntled Bush to her followers, sharing the news.

“As frustrating as it is yet AGAIN for Jordan and his hard work to get overlooked.. we have so much to be grateful for. WE know how driven and hard working he is. Most importantly how humble. Don’t need votes and the approval of others to certify that. Alive and well. Blessed."

The 23-year-old swimsuit stunner added: “I could say a lot. Stats don’t lie. I swear it’s just a joke at this point. Lol over it.” 

“Wonder why Poyer is trending smh. Insane, last comment on this, promise. Such a joke. He appreciates all the support though y’all!

“Jordan is too humble to even say a word. Perhaps what I love most about him. Beyond frustrating.”

Bush continued to share support for Poyer from Bills fans as well as articles backing his case for inclusion in the Pro Bowl, which is voted for via fans, coaches, and players.

The 2021 NFL all-star event is set for January 31 at the gleaming new Allegiant Stadium in Nevada.  

Poyer is in his fourth season with the Bills, and with 85 solo tackles this season is ranked fourth in the league. He is also ninth in the standings with 117 combined tackles.

At the weekend, the Bills were crowned AFC East champions for the first time since 1995 with a 48-19 win at the Denver Broncos, securing a second straight playoff berth and a home playoff game for January.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies