 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘Adjust and absolutely f***ing destroy’: Conor McGregor fires warning to Dustin Poirier as he confirms July 10 UFC rematch is ON

3 Apr, 2021 13:10
Get short URL
‘Adjust and absolutely f***ing destroy’: Conor McGregor fires warning to Dustin Poirier as he confirms July 10 UFC rematch is ON
Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier look set to meet again in the UFC © Mark J Rebilas / USA Today Sports via Reuters
Conor McGregor is determined to prove that lightning doesn't strike twice in the UFC octagon after he confirmed that his July 10 rubber match against Dustin Poirier is on, telling fans that he will show them "what Mac is about".

Just hours after Dustin Poirier inked his deal for the UFC 264 trilogy fight, McGregor followed suit early on Saturday to seal the second sequel in their long-running rivalry.

The rematch will come just months after Poirier became the first man in either mixed martial arts or boxing to finish McGregor by strikes in his career, after his successful strategy of pummelling the notorious Dubliner with a salvo of calf kicks in their fight in January paid dividends en route to a second-round TKO finish. 

McGregor employed a boxing-heavy approach in their last meeting, heavily leaning on his front foot in a tactic offering Poirier the opportunity to unleash the barrage of low kicks which McGregor later said rendered him all but immobile in the cage. 

Also on rt.com Third time’s a charm: Dustin Poirier inks deal to meet UFC knockout victim Conor McGregor in trilogy showdown on July 10 – report

But as he did in his rematch with Nate Diaz in 2016, McGregor says he plans on once again becoming the master of reinvention, promisingto "adjust and absolutely f***ing destroy" the Louisiana native when they cross paths one last time this summer.

"The fight is booked!" McGregor announced on Twitter. "July 10th you’re gonna see what the Mac is about. Adjust and absolutely f***ing destroy!"

It remains to be seen what adjustments McGregor and his coach, John Kavanagh, will attempt to implement this time around – but it stands to reason that the boxing-only gameplan will at the very least be modified to allow for Poirier's fight-ending calf kicks to be neutralized.

In the second Diaz fight, for example, McGregor abandoned the head-hunting approach with which he extinguished his own energy levels in their first encounter for a more measured approach in which he targeted the Californian's legs, in turn allowing openings for McGregor's laser-sighted left hand. 

What was perhaps most noticeable, however, was that the January iteration of the Irishman was perhaps the most hittable we have ever seen him in the UFC cage.

Gone was the fleet-of-foot that flummoxed Eddie Alvarez in Madison Square Garden, when McGregor became the UFC's first ever dual-weight champion, to be replaced by the more plodding approach against which Poirier was more than happy to counter. 

With the McGregor's future title ambitions likely hinging directly on the outcome of whatever happens in the cagein July, this may just be the most pivotal fight of his entire career. 

Also on rt.com Conor McGregor calls for UFC to launch ‘The McGregor Belt’ ahead of upcoming rematch with Dustin Poirier
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies