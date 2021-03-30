Banned for blasphemy: Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon slapped with one-match suspension and €5K fine after outburst

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has been banned for one match and fined €5,000 ($5,860) for ‘blasphemy’ after Italy’s Federal Court of Appeal upheld the ruling of the Federal Prosecutor.

The World Cup winner drew the sanction over a December incident during Juventus’ 4-0 win against Parma, when the Italian veteran lashed out at teammate Manolo Portanova.

Buffon reportedly told the 20-year-old midfielder: “I want to see you stay there, running and suffering,” before using a blasphemous expression which triggered an investigation by the Italian Football Association.

Several Italian sports stars have been punished under the blasphemy law since the country enacted it 11 years ago.

“The Federal Court of Appeal upheld the appeal of the Federal Prosecutor, inflicting one match of disqualification on Gianluigi Buffon,” the statement read.

“The Juventus goalkeeper, sanctioned by the National Federal Court with a fine of €5,000, had been referred for having uttered a sentence containing a blasphemous expression during the match against Parma last December 19.”

Buffon will miss the next match against Torino, which is scheduled to be held on April 3.