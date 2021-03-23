 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Dead ringer? Jamie Foxx confirmed to play Mike Tyson in TV series with Scorsese on board

23 Mar, 2021 14:26
Jamie Foxx has been cast as Mike Tyson. © Reuters / Instagram @miketyson
Jamie Foxx will play boxing legend Mike Tyson in a new biographical television series entitled “Tyson”, it has been confirmed.

Content for the story should not be hard to find, with the ferocious fighter never being too far from both glory and controversy throughout his career.

Foxx looks to be the perfect person for the role, having already debuted his Tyson impression on TV all the way back in 2015.

As well as having Foxx on board, Southpaw director Antoine Fuqua is set to direct with Martin Scorsese working as executive producer.

The news seems to have gone down with fans online, with plenty of Twitter users posting their approval.

Tyson has given his full support behind the project, stating: “I have been looking to tell my story for quite some time.

“I look forward to collaborating with Martin, Antoine, Jamie, and the entire creative team to bring audiences a series that not only captures my professional and personal journey but also inspires and entertains.”

Though the American wasn’t prepared to let just anyone create his biopic. Back in February Tyson called for a boycott of Hulu after the company announced a mini-series on his life.

“Hulu's announcement to do an unauthorized mini-series of the Tyson story without compensation, although unfortunate, isn't surprising,” Tyson posted on Instagram.

“This announcement on the heels of social disparities in our country is a prime example of how Hulu's corporate greed led to this tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of the Tyson life story.

“To make this announcement during Black History Month only confirms Hulu's concern for dollars over respect for black story rights. Hollywood needs to be more sensitive to black experiences especially after all that has transpired in 2020.”

 

