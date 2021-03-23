Dead ringer? Jamie Foxx confirmed to play Mike Tyson in TV series with Scorsese on board

Jamie Foxx will play boxing legend Mike Tyson in a new biographical television series entitled “Tyson”, it has been confirmed.

Content for the story should not be hard to find, with the ferocious fighter never being too far from both glory and controversy throughout his career.

Foxx looks to be the perfect person for the role, having already debuted his Tyson impression on TV all the way back in 2015.

As well as having Foxx on board, Southpaw director Antoine Fuqua is set to direct with Martin Scorsese working as executive producer.

The news seems to have gone down with fans online, with plenty of Twitter users posting their approval.

Jamie Foxx's Mike Tyson biopic is moving forward as a series with Martin Scorsese exec producing 🥊He already knows what the opening scene will be 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xb5Ss6VIFM — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) March 22, 2021

This is gonna be flames — Danny Spence (@spenceisgood) March 22, 2021

Solid casting. — Suren Seneviratne (@mypandashallfly) March 22, 2021

Tyson has given his full support behind the project, stating: “I have been looking to tell my story for quite some time.

“I look forward to collaborating with Martin, Antoine, Jamie, and the entire creative team to bring audiences a series that not only captures my professional and personal journey but also inspires and entertains.”

Though the American wasn’t prepared to let just anyone create his biopic. Back in February Tyson called for a boycott of Hulu after the company announced a mini-series on his life.

“Hulu's announcement to do an unauthorized mini-series of the Tyson story without compensation, although unfortunate, isn't surprising,” Tyson posted on Instagram.

“This announcement on the heels of social disparities in our country is a prime example of how Hulu's corporate greed led to this tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of the Tyson life story.

“To make this announcement during Black History Month only confirms Hulu's concern for dollars over respect for black story rights. Hollywood needs to be more sensitive to black experiences especially after all that has transpired in 2020.”