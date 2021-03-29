Poirier names date for trilogy with McGregor as debate continues over decision to chase payday ahead of UFC title shot

Dustin Poirier has seemingly confirmed that he is set for a July 10 trilogy fight with Conor McGregor at UFC 264, although fans continue to argue over the Louisiana star’s decision to opt for a bumper payday over a title shot.

“July 10th,” tweeted Poirier on Sunday along with a diamond emoji as the former interim lightweight champion signaled he would meet McGregor atop the UFC 264 card which is being lined up for the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

July 10th 💎 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) March 28, 2021

Poirier’s message follows the news from UFC boss Dana White over the weekend that the promotion was indeed planning to put the pair back in the octagon on July 10.

“I hope so, that’s the plan,” White told reporters at the UFC 260 post-fight press conference when asked about McGregor vs Poirier 3.

McGregor’s team also appeared to allude to the news on Sunday, with the Irishman’s coach John Kavanagh tweeting a “stay calm” meme.

White previously revealed that Poirier had passed up a shot at the 155lbs title recently vacated by undefeated Russian star Khabib Nurmagomedov, in favor of chasing another lucrative payday with McGregor.

Instead, lightweight standouts Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira will meet with the title at stake at UFC 262 on May 16.

McGregor and Poirier head into their trilogy bout with the scores tied at one apiece, after the American avenged his 2014 knockout loss to ‘The Notorious’ by handing him a first-ever KO defeat inside the cage at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi in January.

That bout reportedly drew a staggering 1.6 million pay-per-view purchases, indicating that McGregor remains a blockbuster draw despite his relative inactivity in recent years.

Also on rt.com UFC 257: Dustin Poirier KNOCKS OUT Conor McGregor in second round on Fight Island (VIDEO)

Fans, meanwhile, have reacted with mixed feelings to Poirier’s decision to chase cash rather than UFC gold, with some still questioning the step despite the fighter’s ongoing charity efforts through his ‘The Good Fight Foundation’.

"Fight for the belt who gives a f*ck about Conor. He isn’t even as big of a draw anymore," claimed one fan, perhaps oblivious to the PPV numbers of the pair's last fight.

Fight for the belt who gives a fuck about Conor. He isn’t even as big of a draw anymore 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Rich Jordan (@RichJor69438156) March 28, 2021

Others indicated that Poirier could have secured the title and still faced McGregor later down the line.

shouldve gone for the belt 1st. the trilogy fight will always be there. you could've gotten this fight at the end of your career. meaning u wouldve gotten paid b4 u retired whenever u chose too. but good luck bro. ill be rooting 4 u. — Jay Smoove (@barstowroo) March 28, 2021

Should Poirier see off McGregor again, he would inarguably put himself in prime position to meet the winner of the Oliveira vs Chandler showdown, meaning that ‘The Diamond’ could end up with the best of both worlds.

For many fans, that would be a desirable outcome one of MMA’s most popular fighters.