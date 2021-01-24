 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UFC 257: Dustin Poirier KNOCKS OUT Conor McGregor in second round

24 Jan, 2021 05:49
Poirier stunned McGregor on Fight Island. © USA Today Sports
Dustin Poirier stunned Conor McGregor with a second-round knockout at UFC 257 as the notorious Irishman’s return to the octagon ended in a brutal defeat in Abu Dhabi.

Fighting for the first time in a year, McGregor was looking to restore himself back into lightweight title contention and ultimately set up a rematch against bitter foe Khabib Nurmagomedov.

But things did not go according to plan for the Dubliner as Poirier dismantled McGregor with a second-round assault, rocking his rival with a big left hand against the cage before following up with a barrage of strikes to send McGregor to the canvas and end the contest.

It was revenge for Poirier, who had lost the pair’s first fight inside the first round back in 2014.

MORE TO FOLLOW 

