‘No one wants to see it’: Boxing veteran De la Hoya earns mockery after dropping mic to tell rapper Snoop Dogg of comeback (VIDEO)

Former multi-weight boxing champion De La Hoya has announced his return to the ring on Triller alongside hip-hop star Snoop Dogg – then promptly dropped the mic and made a dramatic exit from the stage before being mocked by fans.

Legendary brawler De La Hoya has finally followed up on his threat to return to boxing by announcing the date of his comeback.

During a Triller Fight Club press conference hosted by rapper-turned-commentator Snoop on Friday, the 48-year-old made his intentions official, and will now follow the likes of Mike Tyson, Roy Jones Jr and Evander Holyfield in returning to the squared circle.

"July 3, I'm making my comeback," said the Mexican-American emphatically, just seconds before a dramatic mic drop.

Still without an opponent as of yet, De La Hoya commented this week to DAZN’s Chris Mannix that "we all know that a [Floyd] Mayweather fight would be massive”.

In 2007, De La Hoya and Mayweather broke pay-per-view records with a tight clash that 'Money' edged via split decision after some felt Golden Boy Promotions supremo De La Hoya had done enough to win.

As Mayweather is trying to reschedule a canceled exhibition bout with internet sensation Logan Paul that was originally penciled in for February 20, however, De La Hoya might need to look at initially taking on another aging former foe such as Shane Mosley or Felix Trinidad.

Retiring after a ninth-round TKO loss to Manny Pacquiao, the former six-division king revealed to Mannix that Tyson “inspired the hell out of me” to come back and that he had “been training for quite a while now”.

No one wants to see it.... pic.twitter.com/ITXpOt1CF9 — GvaldEZ (@EzGvald) March 26, 2021

Did somebody ask for this? I mean he can do whatever and he’s a great fighter, but was someone in the entire world hoping this would happen? — annoyedatheist (@annoyedatheist1) March 26, 2021

“I actually sparred the other day and I didn’t know I was that good,” De La Hoya added.

Not everyone is impressed, however.

“No one wants to see it,” commented one weary cynic on Twitter, while another was more elaborate.

“Did somebody ask for this?" they asked. "He can do whatever and he’s a great fighter, but was someone in the entire world hoping this would happen?”