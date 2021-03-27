How much?! Borussia Dortmund list eye-watering demands as they put a $212MN price tag on football prodigy Erling Haaland – reports

It is going to cost clubs a pretty penny if they are to secure the services of Erling Haaland this summer, with reports indicating that Borussia Dortmund won't accept anything less than around $212 million for their prized asset.

Haaland, 20, has become one of world football's most in-demand properties since his breakout season with Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg in 2018 before he made the move to the Bundesliga with Dortmund for the relatively paltry sum of £17 million two seasons ago.

The German giants could be set for a sizeable return on their investment amid reports that they are attempting to entice mammoth bids for the Norwegian youngster this summer.

Haaland has been in sensational form once again this term, scoring 33 goals in just 31 appearances so far and 49 in 49 for Dortmund overall.

That is said to have prompted droves of Europe's most cash-rich clubs to make tentative enquiries ahead of a potential move.

In order for any deal to become a reality this summer, potential suitors must be prepared to break the bank. ESPN has reported that Dortmund will accept no less than £154 million (around $212 million) for the striker.

The likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea and Manchester City are thought to be interested in pursuing a deal, but the two LaLiga contenders' financial woes are expected to mean that any massive financial deals will be difficult to complete this summer.

Dortmund's eagerness to sell their most valuable player might be seen as an unusual move but a clause inserted into Haaland's contract following his move from the Austrian Bundesliga means that he can leave for a sum of £65 million (around $90 million) next season.

Dortmund have long been considered one of the finest teams in Europe at developing young talent, but also maintain a steadfast policy in not allowing them to leave unless it is on the club's terms.

Manchester United initiated a summer-long campaign to tempt Jadon Sancho to Old Trafford from Dortmund last year, but Old Trafford executive vice chairman Ed Woodward was repeatedly rebuffed when he attempted to lowball the German's demands, with the unsettled Sancho remaining in the Bundesliga for at least another season.

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer is a known admirer of Haaland, having coached the player during his spell with Molde in Norway. But it is thought that a bid of this magnitude would be out of the question for United after Solksjaer warned that the club's financial situation meant that they would have to be "realistic" with their summer transfer strategy.

That leaves Manchester City and Chelsea as the two most likely destinations for Haaland, with ESPN even detailing how Roman Abramovich considered a move for the player last summer before being deterred by the extreme financial demands of the move.

With Dortmund languishing in a lowly fifth place in the Bundesliga, some clubs are bound to be wondering whether Haaland's price will drop or the player himself will push for a move in the event of them failing to qualify for the Champions League.

There is certainly to be plenty of manoeuvering between now and the summer transfer window. But you can be sure that the Erling Haaland transfer saga is going to be one of this year's most fascinating football subplots.