 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

In-demand Erling Haaland comments on transfer speculation as Suarez picks Norwegian star ahead of Mbappe

23 Mar, 2021 12:43
Get short URL
In-demand Erling Haaland comments on transfer speculation as Suarez picks Norwegian star ahead of Mbappe
Highly-rated Haaland spoke on his future amid praise from Suarez. © Reuters
After so many years of the ‘Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo’ debate, it looks as if we may finally have a new pair to contest the position as world’s greatest footballer.

Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe look certain to light up the footballing world over the next decade and Atletico Madrid star Luis Suarez has already offered his opinion on the two.

Speaking in a Twitch interview, reported via Marca, the Uruguayan forward picked Haaland as his current favorite of the duo.

“He [Haaland] is a great player and he is at a spectacular level. He has an admirable physical power and he is one of the best No.9’s in the world and he will mark an era,” Suarez said.

“I prefer Haaland a little more, but Mbappe is at a very high level.”

Also on rt.com ‘The torch has passed’: Fans convinced Mbappe vs Haaland is football’s next great rivalry after week to forget for Messi & Ronaldo

Suarez himself recently entered illustrious company, joining the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Robert Lewandowski, as an active player to score 500 senior goals.

The 34-year-old has managed 437 club goals, with the remaining 63 coming while on international duty for Uruguay. The bulk of his domestic tally, 198, was managed in a blistering 283 appearances at Barcelona.

RT
Suarez continues to shine at Atletico Madrid. © Reuters

Although Haaland and Mbappe have already posted incredible numbers for men so young, they still have a long way to go if they want to match Suarez’s feat.

Both players have also been the subject of many rumors linking them to some of the biggest clubs in the world, including Real Madrid.

In particular, both Manchester clubs are said to be extremely interested in bring Halaand to the north of England.

RT
Haaland is one of the most sought-after stars in world football. © AFP

However, while on international duty, Haaland recently spoke out in an attempt to try and calm some of the hype.

"I still have a three-year contract, I'm not concerned about that,"Cope reported.

"The media are the ones who write about it, I don't focus on those things. I want to improve every day.”

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies