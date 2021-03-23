In-demand Erling Haaland comments on transfer speculation as Suarez picks Norwegian star ahead of Mbappe

After so many years of the ‘Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo’ debate, it looks as if we may finally have a new pair to contest the position as world’s greatest footballer.

Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe look certain to light up the footballing world over the next decade and Atletico Madrid star Luis Suarez has already offered his opinion on the two.

Speaking in a Twitch interview, reported via Marca, the Uruguayan forward picked Haaland as his current favorite of the duo.

“He [Haaland] is a great player and he is at a spectacular level. He has an admirable physical power and he is one of the best No.9’s in the world and he will mark an era,” Suarez said.

“I prefer Haaland a little more, but Mbappe is at a very high level.”

Suarez himself recently entered illustrious company, joining the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Robert Lewandowski, as an active player to score 500 senior goals.

The 34-year-old has managed 437 club goals, with the remaining 63 coming while on international duty for Uruguay. The bulk of his domestic tally, 198, was managed in a blistering 283 appearances at Barcelona.

Although Haaland and Mbappe have already posted incredible numbers for men so young, they still have a long way to go if they want to match Suarez’s feat.

Both players have also been the subject of many rumors linking them to some of the biggest clubs in the world, including Real Madrid.

In particular, both Manchester clubs are said to be extremely interested in bring Halaand to the north of England.

However, while on international duty, Haaland recently spoke out in an attempt to try and calm some of the hype.

"I still have a three-year contract, I'm not concerned about that,"Cope reported.

"The media are the ones who write about it, I don't focus on those things. I want to improve every day.”