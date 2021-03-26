‘Honestly, I get my strength from myself’: Under-fire Mourinho likens himself to a NASA rocket scientist amid Spurs slump (VIDEO)

Jose Mourinho has compared himself to a NASA scientist and insisted he is "one of the most important managers in the game" – shunning criticism despite Tottenham's disastrous Europa League exit and English Premier League woes.

Mourinho remains one of the most successful managers in the modern game, even if the majority of his achievements appear front-loaded to the early days of his career as his Tottenham side continue to stumble through a prolonged period of insipid form.

The beleaguered boss's personal trophy cabinet is laden with medals from his spells with Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid, but his more recent exploits at Spurs and, before that, Manchester United have seen the silverware dry up in comparison to his previous Champions League and Premier League successes, with accusations levied that his time in the sun has come and gone.

Never one to take criticism lying down, Mourinho has fired back at his critics – suggesting that many of them aren't qualified to comment.

🗣 "I don't think anybody is going to discuss rocket science with the guys from NASA, but everyone around the world thinks they can discuss football with one of the most important managers in the game." Jose Mourinho sums up his thoughts of his critics pic.twitter.com/IfY0NYjHmI — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 26, 2021

Rocket scientists don't get rehired if their rockets keep blowing up as many times as Mourinho's teams has. If a rocket blows up, rocket scientists step back, analyze why, and make changes. Mourinho doesn't change or adapt or even admit any blame in the results. — da D oh (@da_D_oh) March 26, 2021

"I don't think anybody is going to discuss rocket science with the guys from NASA, with everybody around the world," he said, speaking in an online event with Tottenham sponsors.

"They think they can discuss football with one of the most important managers in the game. That's the beauty of football. I got used to it. I appreciate that. So that's fine for me."

What are big headed man he is, the man has done basically nothing in the game for at least 3 years and even then it was in the worst europa leagues of all time — Takerluke #LevyOut (@Takerluke) March 26, 2021

Laughable arrogance. Nobody is disputing what Mourinho has achieved in the game. It’s what he is producing now. Just because you put a rocket into space successfully 15 years ago, if all the ones you launch now crash you’d be rightly criticized for it. — Bosey (@Bosey82) March 26, 2021

Ever-ready to evidence his status as one of the sport's most controversial characters, Mourinho's latest prickly remarks have predictably led to a wide variety of reactions.

One critic described him as "big-headed" and said that he has done "basically nothing" in the game for three years, while another scolded him for his "laughable arrogance".

don’t remember the guys from nasa blaming the astronauts when the shuttle they designed blew up... — rob (@RobMeGaff) March 26, 2021

Jose thinks being a good football manager is on par with being a rocket scientist.Sums up Jose if anything — Wadsy (@wadsy86) March 26, 2021

Another, though, was more conciliatory, saying that Mourinho has "literally won at every club."

With Tottenham's 13-year spell without a trophy looking like continuing into next season, Mourinho has found himself in the crosshairs of the media – particularly given some of his team's recent below-par performances.

His genuinely not wrong at all, its just a band wagon to hate on him, his literally won at every club, utd fans talk to poor of him yet he was successful there, especially compared to Ole, his bottled semi finals and quarters over n over😭 Spurs is the only club he hasnt won at — - (@JordAVFCx) March 26, 2021

Hahaha he called himself ‘one of the most important managers in the game’ wow — Simon Pearse (@sipearse33) March 26, 2021

But Mourinho being Mourinho, he says he doesn't need a support structure to cope – although he appreciates the effort.

"Honestly, I get my strength from myself, but mainly from the people that I love and the people that I know love me, even if many of them I don't know," he said.

Sounds like Mourinho had a chat with all the most important managers in the game to ask them what it was like — W. Montiel (@WaltMontiel) March 26, 2021

It's hardly rocket science to not play Dier as CB every week. — First Last (@FirstLa93449522) March 26, 2021

"I never met them. I used to call them the Mourinistas because in Portugal we use these 'inistas' at the end of the name of the club that we love to express that.

"So, for example, if you are for Porto, you say Portista; if you are for Benfica, you say Benfikista. And if you are for Mourinho, we say Mourinista.

"I have so many more Mourinistas around the world... I play for them."