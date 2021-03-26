 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Honestly, I get my strength from myself’: Under-fire Mourinho likens himself to a NASA rocket scientist amid Spurs slump (VIDEO)

26 Mar, 2021 15:24
Football manager Jose Mourinho has compared being spoken to by Spurs fans to taking questions as a rocket scientist © Twitter / footballdaily | © NASA / Reuters
Jose Mourinho has compared himself to a NASA scientist and insisted he is "one of the most important managers in the game" – shunning criticism despite Tottenham's disastrous Europa League exit and English Premier League woes.

Mourinho remains one of the most successful managers in the modern game, even if the majority of his achievements appear front-loaded to the early days of his career as his Tottenham side continue to stumble through a prolonged period of insipid form.

The beleaguered boss's personal trophy cabinet is laden with medals from his spells with Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid, but his more recent exploits at Spurs and, before that, Manchester United have seen the silverware dry up in comparison to his previous Champions League and Premier League successes, with accusations levied that his time in the sun has come and gone.

Never one to take criticism lying down, Mourinho has fired back at his critics – suggesting that many of them aren't qualified to comment.

"I don't think anybody is going to discuss rocket science with the guys from NASA, with everybody around the world," he said, speaking in an online event with Tottenham sponsors. 

"They think they can discuss football with one of the most important managers in the game. That's the beauty of football. I got used to it. I appreciate that. So that's fine for me."

Ever-ready to evidence his status as one of the sport's most controversial characters, Mourinho's latest prickly remarks have predictably led to a wide variety of reactions.

One critic described him as "big-headed" and said that he has done "basically nothing" in the game for three years, while another scolded him for his "laughable arrogance".

Another, though, was more conciliatory, saying that Mourinho has "literally won at every club."

With Tottenham's 13-year spell without a trophy looking like continuing into next season, Mourinho has found himself in the crosshairs of the media – particularly given some of his team's recent below-par performances.

But Mourinho being Mourinho, he says he doesn't need a support structure to cope – although he appreciates the effort.

"Honestly, I get my strength from myself, but mainly from the people that I love and the people that I know love me, even if many of them I don't know," he said.

"I never met them. I used to call them the Mourinistas because in Portugal we use these 'inistas' at the end of the name of the club that we love to express that.

"So, for example, if you are for Porto, you say Portista; if you are for Benfica, you say Benfikista. And if you are for Mourinho, we say Mourinista.

"I have so many more Mourinistas around the world... I play for them."

