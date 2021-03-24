‘Revolting’: UFC siren Polyana Viana slams Colby Covington for crass sexual comments

UFC fighter Polyana Viana has appeared to hit out at welterweight Colby Covington who had suggested that he was too busy romancing Viana to accept a recent fight with Leon Edwards after pictures emerged of the pair together.

The notoriously brash Covington explained his reticence to fight the UK's Edwards because he was, as he crudely put it, "b*lls deep" in the Brazilian fighter.

Also on rt.com ‘Can’t wait to see her response’: Colby Covington makes crude claims about fellow UFC star Polyana Viana

Those comments were made after a picture of Covington and Viana arm-in-arm in a training center circulated on social media which prompted Viana to clarify that she and Covington are 'just friends' and that she already has a boyfriend.

However, Viana has since commented once again - apparently after being made aware of the graphic sexual nature of Covington's comments about her, with Viana seemingly describing the American welterweight contender as "revolting".

Nunca dei margem para qualquer tipo de comentário ou julgamento sobre minha vida pessoal, mas não cabe a mim julgar a atitude da pessoa. Tenho pena de quem age de forma tão baixa para tentar se promover.É revoltante. — Polyana Viana (@Polyana_VianaDF) March 20, 2021

"I have never given room for any kind of comment or judgment about my personal life, but it is not for me to judge the person’s attitude," wrote Viana via translation.

"I feel sorry for those who act so low to try to promote themselves. It is revolting."

Covington has also frequently drawn the ire of his employers, his peers and fans alike due to the brash MAGA-inspired persona that he has, in part at least, pulled back on in the wake of Trump's defeat in November.

He has also generated headlines for some of his comments towards other fighters and their heritage, with former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum becoming involved in a heated and physical confrontation with Covington several years ago due to comments made about Werdum's home country of Brazil.

And much like her compatriot, Viana certainly isn't allowing Covington to escape unharmed after his comments.

Viana previously came to international attention in 2019 when she fought off a mugger in her native country and detained the bloodied-up man until authorities arrived.