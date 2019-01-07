‘Bad idea’: Dana White shares photo of man battered by fighter Polyana Viana after trying to rob her

Brazilian strawweight Polyana Viana is not a woman to be messed with, as one potential robber recently found out – and UFC boss Dana White has now shared the evidence of the beating dished out by the MMA star on the man.

Viana, 26, was reportedly targeted by the robber outside her apartment in Rio de Janeiro while she was waiting for an Uber driver to arrive.

The man reportedly demanded that Viana hand over her cell phone, threatening her with what turned out to be a fake gun.

The strawweight, who owns a pro MMA record of 10 wins and two losses, recounted the details to MMA Junkie, explaining how she unleashed two punches and a kick on the thug, before restraining him with a chokehold and asking passersby to call the police.

UFC boss White has now shared the beating inflicted by Viana, posting photos of the fighter alongside the man’s badly beaten face on his social media accounts, with the hashtag “#Badf***ingidea.”

The man reportedly claimed he had merely wanted to ask for the time, although Viana shared evidence of the mock gun with news outlets.

The fighter says the man was sent for medical treatment before being taken with her to the police station, where she filed a complaint. She then calmly returned home to make dinner.

Viana is nicknamed ‘Dama de Ferro’ – which translates as The Iron Lady’ – and was on a six-fight winning streak before suffering a decision loss against JJ Aldrich at UFC 227 in August.

One thing seems certain – any local thugs will think twice before crossing her again.