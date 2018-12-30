‘Baddest woman on the planet’: Reaction to Nunes' stunning UFC 232 win over Cyborg
READ MORE: Amanda Nunes stuns Cris Cyborg to become first female two-weight champ at UFC 232
Nunes needed just 51 seconds to plow through her fellow Brazilian, ending the bout at UFC 232 in Inglewood, California, with a ferocious display of punching against a woman who had previously gone unbeaten in more than a decade.
HAYMAKERS!!!#UFC232@Amanda_Leoapic.twitter.com/dbvMgokE9K— UFC (@ufc) December 30, 2018
The decisive win staked Nunes' claim as the greatest female fighter of all time – and added Cyborg’s featherweight title to the Lioness's bantamweight crown.
Cyborg’s scalp was the latest in a line of conquests for Nunes which also includes Ronda Rousey and Meisha Tate – and it led to the plaudits rolling in for the woman hailed as “the baddest on the planet.”
The BADDEST women on the planet!#UFC232 🇧🇷— Mikey Thomas (@MikeyThomasMMA) December 30, 2018
Amanda Nunes 🇧🇷 (17-4)@Amanda_Leoa 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/mg2QvZrgxC
99 seconds: the combined time Amanda Nunes beat both Ronda Rousey and Cris Cyborg in. #UFC232— Michael Stets (@Michael_Stets) December 30, 2018
Amanda Nunes is now the only female in UFC history to hold two belts at the same time. More importantly, I think she just became the greatest female fighter ever.— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 30, 2018
The way a champ-champ should be escorted from the cage. Amanda Nunes is the queen of the UFC. #UFC232pic.twitter.com/KbMru77PpS— Brian Martin (@TheBMartin) December 30, 2018
Me when Nunes hit Cyborg with that right hook. pic.twitter.com/VXH0JbWrCz— Tyler Farley (@DCsJoker) December 30, 2018
Joe Rogan is me during that Cyborg vs Nunes fight pic.twitter.com/pe7Gyty7Bd— Topanga Hass (@topanga414) December 30, 2018
Nunes defeated the two women who were considered as goats in 99 seconds combined lol— Ajith (@devils_rjct) December 30, 2018
Between Rousey and Cyborg, Amanda Nunes has singlehandedly killed the most valuable women in the sport.— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 30, 2018
Brutally damaging to UFC.
Nunes isn't in the same marketing ballpark as either of those two.
Amanda Nunes hands Cris Cyborg her 1st knockout loss. Nunes is the first women's UFC fighter to win a title in multiple weight classes.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 30, 2018
Nunes joins Conor McGregor and Daniel Cormier as the only fighters to simultaneously hold 2 UFC world titles. pic.twitter.com/HIQsXuWsUB
Holy shit @Amanda_Leoa !!!!! #doublechamp great job young lady!— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 30, 2018
What Cris Cyborg saw when she got hit by Nunes pic.twitter.com/EAMnD9Wj0q— cinnamon roll from what a burger (@Anamolicious) December 30, 2018