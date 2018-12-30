HomeSport News

‘Baddest woman on the planet’: Reaction to Nunes' stunning UFC 232 win over Cyborg

Social media has reacted with shock and awe to Amanda Nunes’ devastating KO win against Cris Cyborg which saw Nunes become the first ever female two-weight champion in UFC history.

Nunes needed just 51 seconds to plow through her fellow Brazilian, ending the bout at UFC 232 in Inglewood, California, with a ferocious display of punching against a woman who had previously gone unbeaten in more than a decade.

The decisive win staked Nunes' claim as the greatest female fighter of all time – and added Cyborg’s featherweight title to the Lioness's bantamweight crown.

Cyborg’s scalp was the latest in a line of conquests for Nunes which also includes Ronda Rousey and Meisha Tate – and it led to the plaudits rolling in for the woman hailed as “the baddest on the planet.”

