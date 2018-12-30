‘Baddest woman on the planet’: Reaction to Nunes' stunning UFC 232 win over Cyborg

Social media has reacted with shock and awe to Amanda Nunes’ devastating KO win against Cris Cyborg which saw Nunes become the first ever female two-weight champion in UFC history.

Nunes needed just 51 seconds to plow through her fellow Brazilian, ending the bout at UFC 232 in Inglewood, California, with a ferocious display of punching against a woman who had previously gone unbeaten in more than a decade.

The decisive win staked Nunes' claim as the greatest female fighter of all time – and added Cyborg’s featherweight title to the Lioness's bantamweight crown.

Cyborg’s scalp was the latest in a line of conquests for Nunes which also includes Ronda Rousey and Meisha Tate – and it led to the plaudits rolling in for the woman hailed as “the baddest on the planet.”

99 seconds: the combined time Amanda Nunes beat both Ronda Rousey and Cris Cyborg in. #UFC232 — Michael Stets (@Michael_Stets) December 30, 2018

Amanda Nunes is now the only female in UFC history to hold two belts at the same time. More importantly, I think she just became the greatest female fighter ever. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 30, 2018

The way a champ-champ should be escorted from the cage. Amanda Nunes is the queen of the UFC. #UFC232pic.twitter.com/KbMru77PpS — Brian Martin (@TheBMartin) December 30, 2018

Me when Nunes hit Cyborg with that right hook. pic.twitter.com/VXH0JbWrCz — Tyler Farley (@DCsJoker) December 30, 2018

Joe Rogan is me during that Cyborg vs Nunes fight pic.twitter.com/pe7Gyty7Bd — Topanga Hass (@topanga414) December 30, 2018

Nunes defeated the two women who were considered as goats in 99 seconds combined lol — Ajith (@devils_rjct) December 30, 2018

Between Rousey and Cyborg, Amanda Nunes has singlehandedly killed the most valuable women in the sport.



Brutally damaging to UFC.



Nunes isn't in the same marketing ballpark as either of those two. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 30, 2018

Amanda Nunes hands Cris Cyborg her 1st knockout loss. Nunes is the first women's UFC fighter to win a title in multiple weight classes.



Nunes joins Conor McGregor and Daniel Cormier as the only fighters to simultaneously hold 2 UFC world titles. pic.twitter.com/HIQsXuWsUB — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 30, 2018