 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘I’d pay 4.99 for this’: UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal jokes viral bikini-clad Miami street brawls should be on PPV (VIDEO)

23 Mar, 2021 17:01
Get short URL
‘I’d pay 4.99 for this’: UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal jokes viral bikini-clad Miami street brawls should be on PPV (VIDEO)
UFC star Masvidal shared the old footage with a quip that he would pay to watch the action. © Twitter / Getty Images Zuffa LLC
Jorge Masvidal knows a thing or two about fighting on the streets of Miami, which could explain his apparent glee at the spate of viral videos coming out of Florida showing a series of brawls between sets of scantily-clad women.

Masvidal, who is set to challenge UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman for a second time later this year, forged his fighting path on the streets of Miami by appearing in various streetfighting videos in years gone by alongside iconic puncher Kimbo Slice.

And despite 'going legit' since, it is clear that UFC veteran Masvidal is still fond of people throwing fists on the street - perhaps even more-so if they are the type of all-female fights of which footage has been filtering from Florida throughout Spring Break. 

"With some better camera work I’d pay 4.99 for this," wrote Masvidal in response to one video which purports to have been recorded recently but was actually several years old.

However, despite the dated clip many are saying that it is representative of what has been transpiring in the state throughout Spring Break.

Miami Beach officials were forced to declare a state of emergency in the wake of numerous incidents similar to that in the above video, with a curfew also imposed in an attempt to curb anti-social behavior.

This marks the second year in succession that a state of emergency has been declared in Florida during Spring Break, with last year's being due to throngs of crowds gathering despite restrictions in doing so due to the onset of Covid-19.

Florida has been at the forefront of a campaign to open back up from the various coronavirus guidelines which had temporarily closed the doors of many of its establishments, with Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber saying that this is a primary reason why the area is so choked with legions of twenty-something partygoers.

"I think it is in part due to the fact that there are very few places open elsewhere in the country, or they're too cold - or they're not open and they're too cold," he said. 

Local press has also indicated that revelers have caused serious damage to a large number of bars and restaurants in the Miami Beach region, with restaurateurs also complaining of repeated instances of groups of people leaving without paying their bill.

Also on rt.com Video shows brutal street brawl in which UFC fighter Jared Gordon ‘nearly lost 3 fingers’

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies