‘Gorgeous!’: Olympic gymnastics champs Sevastyanova sends fans into frenzy with new bikini snaps

Olympic champion rhythmic gymnast Karolina Sevastyanova has set pulses racing with a new series of pictures from her vacation in which she poses in a bikini.

The 25-year-old shared pictures from Italian resort Portofino, where she was enjoying her holidays sunbathing and swimming, as well as showing off her collection of swimsuits.

One of the snaps, posted on Sevastyanova’s social media page, shows the former gymnast wearing a wet swimsuit which barely covers her backside.

The athlete has her back turned to the camera, enjoying the view of the picturesque harbor in the background.

Sevastyanova’s fans flooded her page with complimentary remarks, some saying that her revealing photos have left them speechless.

“You are incredible and gorgeous,” one user wrote.

“You have an ideal figure” another person added.

“Goddess, you are perfect” one more comment read.

Sevastyanova is one of the most discussed gymnasts in Russia, with her Instagram account amassing more than 618,000 followers.

She retired from professional sports after scooping gold in the group event at the 2012 Olympics in London.

Residents of the Commonwealth of Independent States who took part in a poll conducted during the London Olympics named her the most beautiful female athlete participating in that year’s games.