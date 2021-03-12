 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘She’s such a tease’: ‘Blonde Bomber’ strips off ‘for the boys’ as Muslim opponent takes scales to toilet for 2nd weigh-in (VIDEO)

12 Mar, 2021 19:07
Get short URL
‘She’s such a tease’: ‘Blonde Bomber’ strips off ‘for the boys’ as Muslim opponent takes scales to toilet for 2nd weigh-in (VIDEO)
Boxer Ebanie Bridges will fight Carol Earl this weekend © Twitter / EbanieBridges | © Instagram / Ebanie_Bridges
Saucy boxing babe Ebanie Bridges has enjoyed an eventful weigh-in as she prepares to target the ANBF Australasian belt, stripping off to a bikini before her rival was forced to take the weigh-in scales to a toilet for a second go.

While social media favorite Bridges feigned annoyance at making the bantamweight limit so easily that she could have treated herself to a pre-weight glass of water, her unfortunate opponent, 45-year-old Carol Earl, weighed in 3.4lb over the maximum.

In accordance with her Muslim faith, Earl, who initially wore a tracksuit and has come out of a three-year retirement to face Bridges for the vacant title, was allowed to take the scales to a bathroom for her second attempt to make weight.

"Of course, in respect of her religion we had to take the scales in the bathroom and get all her clothes off. She was on weight," said excitable Aussie Bridges, sharing footage of herself showing off her tattooed body and changing into a tiny pair of white shorts in between proudly flexing her muscles. "We have a fight."

When a Twitter critic asked whether Earl's religion could be "getting in the way of her sport of choice" and suggested the veteran should "make a decision on which is more important", Bridges assured them: "It’s not getting in the way.

"Just means we had to take the scales to the bathroom. She made weight. Just got in the way of her getting in her underwear in front of people.

"I don’t think that means she should chose boxing or her religion."

Earl is a five-time champion who has described her latest shot at a title as "an opportunity that I couldn't let pass."

The New Zealander made her debut at the age Bridges is now, 34, and has had 42 fights.

By contrast, newcomer Bridges has had only four including her debut in 2019, winning all of them.

"Her clothes weighed 1.5kg?" laughed one fan of the weigh-in footage, referencing the high-profile ringwear catastrophe suffered by a better-known boxer last year. "She got the same tailor as Deontay Wilder?"

"She had a few layers," confirmed Bridges.

"For your information, I didn’t want to put my shorts back on. Coach made me."

A fight video account that shared the scenes said of the show-off: "Ebanie Bridges is about to break the internet with her weigh-in attire."

It later added: "She’s such a little tease – even says at the end 'here’s a little treat for the boys'."

The fight is taking place in New South Wales on Saturday. Bridges confirmed that it will not be televised – much to the disappointment of some of her admirers.

Also on rt.com 'Fake boobs help!' Boxer who sold dirty socks for cash faces backlash after securing world title fight after only FOUR pro fights
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies