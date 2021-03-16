Floyd Mayweather ‘to work with Anthony Joshua’ ahead of Tyson Fury fight – and claims he’ll make $100 MILLION from Logan Paul bout

Floyd Mayweather has offered a helping hand to Anthony Joshua as he prepares for his world heavyweight title unifier against Tyson Fury, with the American ring icon also claiming he could earn $100 million from his own next bout.

The news broke on Monday that Joshua and Fury had finally both put pen to paper on a contract for a blockbuster double-header, with the first fight potentially coming in June or July at an as yet undetermined location.

The bout will see Joshua put his WBA, WBO and IBF titles on the line against unbeaten WBC and lineal world champion Fury.

As Joshua, 31, tunes up for the contest he can count on the advice of former five-weight world champion Mayweather.

Speaking on Rob Moore’s ‘The Disruptive Entrepreneur’ YouTube show, Mayweather revealed that he and Joshua were “on the regular” and that he was ready and willing to step in to help the Londoner.

“I look forward to working with Anthony Joshua real soon, we communicate all the time, we talk all the time,” said Mayweather, who hung up his gloves after defeating UFC star Conor McGregor in 2017 to improve to 50-0.

Mayweather added that he was not on such close terms with Fury, but nonetheless praised him as a "great guy."

“I’ve met Tyson Fury on a few occasions, great guy, very interesting, after the fight I like to see him sing," Mayweather said.

“I haven't seen him fight a lot of times, I've seen him fight probably only twice. I’ve only seen Tyson Fury fight twice, against Deontay Wilder.”

Fury, 32, has won 30 of his 31 professional bouts, drawing the other fight against America’s Deontay Wilder.

‘The Gypsy King’ went on to defeat Wilder in February of 2020, which was his last appearance in the ring and saw him capture the WBC title.

Joshua’s sole defeat in 25 professional contests came when he was shocked by underdog Andy Ruiz Jr in New York in June of 2019 – a loss he avenged 6 months later.

Joshua’s last outing was against mandatory IBF challenger Kubrat Pulev in London in December, with the Brit stopping his Bulgarian rival in the ninth round.

Mayweather was pictured ringside at that contest and also caught up with the Brit after the bout.

Discussing the match-up with Fury, Mayweather said the fact that Joshua had tasted defeat before could work in his favor.

“Anthony Joshua has a lot of experience, Tyson Fury as well has a lot of experience. But I think with Anthony Joshua losing a fight, that helped him become stronger,” said the 44-year-old known as ‘Money’.

“But it's a very intriguing match-up, you can never say what's going to happen in the sport of boxing. Both guys are great competitors. Like I say, me and Anthony Joshua talk on the regular, so I look forward to working with Anthony Joshua.”

Mayweather's pledge to help Joshua is not the first time he has offered his ring know-how to one of Fury's rivals.

Back in March of 2020, Mayweather said he could "teach" heavyweight rival Wilder how to beat the 6ft 7in Fury, should the pair meet a third time.

When asked who he would put his money on in the Joshua-Fury contest, Mayweather dodged the question outright, but suggested his previous comments gave a clear indication of who he favored.

“Well you just asked me that, but you already asked me in a different way, so I already answered that,” said the ring legend.

Mayweather himself is set to step between the ropes for an exhibition bout with YouTuber Logan Paul, 25, later this year – although the contest has already been postponed once after being pushed back from its original date of February 20.

The delay was supposedly due to issues over the agreement between the pair, although some reports claimed it was down to a lack of interest. A new date has not been set.

In the same YouTube interview with Rob Moore, Mayweather claimed he could make "$100 million or more" from the fight – which would be more than taking on a career fighter.

"Look up how many followers Logan Paul has on social media," Mayweather said.

"Me and Logan Paul or a YouTuber can go out and make nine figures."