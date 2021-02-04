Floyd Mayweather launches race tirade at Jake Paul after YouTuber claims boxing icon can’t read in brutal personal barb

Floyd Mayweather and boxing wannabe Jake Paul have engaged in an ugly social media back-and-forth after the ring icon called out the YouTuber for an exhibition bout this year.

Mayweather may have hung up his gloves professionally after seeing off Conor McGregor in 2017 – a fight which many claimed was mere farce – but he’s far from done with his plans for lucrative exhibition outings.

The 43-year-old star was set for an unlikely clash with social media sensation Logan Paul later this month, but the bout has been put back to an unknown date amid rumors of haggling over the financial terms and a lack of interest among fans.

That hiccup is not stopping Mayweather from laying out an ambitious strategy for this year, which the former five-weight world champion asserted will also involve Logan’s brother, Jake.

Jake Paul is booked to meet ex-UFC welterweight Ben Askren on April 18 in what will be the YouTuber’s third professional outing between the ropes.

“This year I will focus on several exhibitions. I will have an exhibition in Tokyo, Japan again. Of course the one with Logan Paul and I; and if Jake Paul can get past his next opponent Ben Askren, I will have an exhibition with him as well,” Mayweather wrote to his 24.6 million Instagram followers in the first of a series of related posts.

Mayweather added that he could also finally settle his bitter long-running beef with rapper 50 Cent, after the latter recently suggested he would be open to stepping into the ring with his friend-turned-foe.

“I also heard that 50 Cent would fight me but claims I'm too small. If he wants to lace up at the end of the year, we can do an exhibition then," Mayweather wrote.

"I don't care about weight class with any of these guys. The Paul brothers will make great money with the events, but with 50 Cent It has to be ‘Winner Take All.’”

But after sharing mocked-up promo posters of fights with both Paul brothers and 50 Cent, Jake Paul blasted back with a brutal barb involving some personal put-downs for the boxing icon.

“Dear Mr Mayweather, who runs your Instagram? They need to get paid better,” Paul goaded in a fireside-themed video as he held Henry Kissenger's famous tome, 'Diplomacy'.

“Do us a favor and stay off social media. You should focus on learning to read, retirement or maybe an encyclopedia. You call me out to fight, but you're half my height. You might beat my brother but Jake Paul is a different type."

“F*ck your proposition, I don't to exhibitions. We can fight on my conditions. 50-50 commissions.

“Oh, and we haven't forgotten you tried training Nate to beat me. I left him on conscious on the canvas. Let’s hope you’re not that easy.

“A quick NBA knockout – he’s never boxing again. Speaking of NBA, who knocked up your daughter my friend?

“After I KO Askren on Triller April 17. I would love to fight you Floyd and punch you in those fake veneer ass teeth.”

The younger Paul brother, 24, has hyped his boxing potential after wins against fellow YouTuber Ali Eson Gib and ex-NBA star Nate Robinson – the later of those coming by way of a brutal second-round KO on the undercard of the Tyson-Jones Jr event in November.

But Mayweather was dismissive of both those contests as the famously bling boxing legend blasted back at Paul's taunts.

“Jake Paul is talking about he don't do exhibitions, them two bullshit boxing matches he had were exhibitions. They were not against real professional boxers," wrote the undefeated former world champion known as 'Money'.

“And I don’t even play when it comes to education because millions of blacks got lynched just for reading. Let me see, you went to get a black boxing trainer, try to dress like you're black, wear jewelry like black people, try to dance like black people, but you don't want to be BLACK.

“All you do is jack black swag from us. You go from groupie fan to a fake professional fighter, this world is crazy.”

The post is Mayweather’s second race rant in recent weeks and follows his claims that former rival McGregor was treated differently too him because of his skin color.

“The world knows Con Artist McLoser can steal everything from me and be loved but I’m hated,”Mayweather said after McGregor was beaten at UFC 257 by Dustin Poirier.

“That just let you all know that racism still exist. Just know, that bum will never be me or be on my level. I’m just built different, my mindset is on another planet, my skills are second to none, I’m a natural born winner and yes I talk a lot of trash, but every time I back it up. This is what they hate,”

“It’s sad that you can be a poor black kid from the ghetto that has dealt with racism your whole life and work extremely hard to put yourself and your family in a better position, and most of the hate come from my own people.”