Jake Paul taunts MMA world with clip mocking ‘small penis Dana White’, Conor McGregor & others (VIDEO)

YouTuber and boxing wannabe Jake Paul has given his savage take on some of the big names in the world of MMA, impersonating the likes of UFC boss Dana White, Irish megastar Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz in a scathing satire skit.

Emboldened by his knockout win against former NBA star Nate Robinson on the undercard of the Mike Tyson versus Roy Jones Jr fight at the end of November, social media celebrity Paul has stepped up his campaign to find his next opponent, with his preference seemingly being a big name from the world of MMA.

Paul – whose brother Logan is set to face Floyd Mayweather in a somewhat implausible boxing contest in February – has already issued a $50 million offer to former UFC two-weight king McGregor, although the Irishman has thus far not even dignified the YouTuber’s expletive-laden advances with a response.

READ MORE: YouTube yob Paul branded ‘embarrassing’ over tirade of vile slurs in ‘$50mn offer’ to ‘Irish c**t’ & ex-UFC champ McGregor (VIDEO)

Other names Paul has thrown around include McGregor’s training partner and Bellator MMA fighter Dillon Danis, as well as retired former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

This week, ex-UFC and ONE Championship welterweight Ben ‘Funky’ Askren tossed his hat into the ring, vowing to “humble” the 23-year-old “like millions of people want to see.”

Also on rt.com ‘Put your hands in your pockets and man up’: UFC legend Michael Bisping ACCEPTS callout from YouTuber sensations the Paul brothers

Paul has now taken a shot at all those names and more in a foul-mouthed clip posted to his combined following of more than 18 million on Instagram and Twitter.

Titled ‘MMA chronicles part one’, the clip starts with Paul in the guise of UFC veteran Nate Diaz – who has previously labeled the social media star “a spoiled f*ck” who will “end up with your ass whooped for real.”

A joint-smoking Diaz, played by Paul, is heard saying he will "Stockton slap the sh*t out of that little punk” as he sits in a car.

The clip then turns to a whining Dillon Danis – again played by Paul – who is heard moaning that the YouTuber “Facetimed my girl” – referring to Paul’s audacious recent efforts to get in touch with Danis’ model girlfriend Savannah Montano.

“Bro he Factimed my girl, I don’t know what to, I don’t want to fight him do because I’m only good at jiu-jitsu and sh*t, I’m blaming my knee injury,” Paul taunts in the guise of Danis.

The satire then continues as Paul sends up a one-eyed Bisping, before the YouTuber moves on to UFC chief Dana White.

“I think he should fight Amanda Nunes, I mean I have a small penis and I suck Conor McGregor’s d*ck all day long,” jibes Paul as he plays the UFC boss.

Then comes Paul’s take on brash-mouthed McGregor, as the YouTube sensation puts on the Dubliner's Irish accent as he claims he "wouldn't even wipe his ass with $50 million."

Next up, Paul ridicules retired UFC fighter Askren, who was infamously knocked out in five seconds by Jorge Masvidal at UFC 239 in July 2019.

Paul’s version of Askren is jokingly asked whether he lasts longer in bed than he did in the Octagon with Masvidal.

The clip racked up more than 2 million views in 10 hours on Instagram, while some replies on Twitter praised Paul for his stand-up skills.

“This is actually funny and he is trolling, people saying its bad and cringe, are just salty,” replied one fan.

This is actually funny and he is trolling, people saying its bad and cringe, are just salty. — Clickhead1 (@Clickhead1YT) December 24, 2020

“I don’t hate the hustle,” wrote boxing promoter Lou DiBella.

“Hehehe the whole video is gold,” read another response.

Your Dana impression is the best ever 😂♥️ pic.twitter.com/vQWDKL2phq — Dana Exotic♥️♥️ (@DanaExotic) December 23, 2020

British UFC icon Bisping – one target of Paul’s satire – took the clip in good humor, writing: “Fair play! Haha”.

Elsewhere, impressionist Al Foran – famed for his own takes on McGregor – warned Paul: “Don't even think about it asswipe.”

Don't even think about it asswipe. — Al Foran (@ImpressionistAL) December 23, 2020

Others warned that Paul would enrage the MMA world with the clip, and that it was “strange f*cking times we’re living in.”

Paul appears desperate to strike while the iron is hot, having finished former New York Knicks star Robinson with a thunderous KO in the second round of their bout in LA at the end of November.

Also on rt.com YouTuber Jake Paul KNOCKS OUT former NBA star Nate Robinson, targets Conor McGregor fight

That was Paul’s second recognized boxing bout, after he earned a TKO win against fellow YouTuber Ali Eson Gib earlier in 2020.

We await to see if Paul’s goading of the MMA world lands him his next opponent for 2021, but his efforts at self-promotion certainly can't be faulted.