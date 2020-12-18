‘Put your hands in your pockets and man up’: UFC legend Michael Bisping ACCEPTS callout from YouTuber sensations the Paul brothers

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has welcomed the idea of a boxing match with either Jake or Logan Paul after the internet stars reportedly contacted the Englishman about arranging a potential fight.

Despite being more known for their YouTube pranks than their boxing prowess, professional trolls Jake and Logan Paul have emerged as legitimate box office draws in a combat sports landscape only too happy to capitalize on their popularity with a very specific cross-section of fight fans.

Logan Paul, the elder of the two brothers, took part in one of boxing's most-watched events of last year when he was beaten on points by British video gamer KSI - the second fight in succession in which he lost to his internet rival in the boxing ring.

Since then, Logan Paul has failed upwards all the way to an exhibition fight with one of the greatest pugilists to step into the ring, Floyd Mayweather, while Jake Paul, the younger of the two, wants to bounce straight from his recent boxing match with ex-NBA player Nate Robinson onto the likes of Conor McGregor - or more recently, England's only UFC champ Michal Bisping.

So Apparently Bisping has been offered a fight against Jake Paul and sounds like he’s up for it pic.twitter.com/AJNSvrFqij — 231 Lb Crute🇦🇺 (@Bendaman2001) December 18, 2020

"Jake Paul if you want a go, Logan Paul if you want a go, then I guess you've got to put your hands in your pockets and man up because you're talking sh*t," 'The Count' said online of potential fights with the Paul brothers.

"You're contacting my manager saying that you want a fight. Well guess what buddy, I'm here. I'm going nowhere. You want to fight, you want to test yourself?

"I'm 0-0 as a boxer. You're saying you're 1-0, you're 2-0? I'm 0-0. Even I had one fight, he'd have 100 percent more. He's way more experienced as a combat sports athlete than I am," the future UFC Hall of Famer said while disguising a wry smile.

"At the end of the day if you want to do this, stop playing games. If you want to do it, I'll do it. I'm here. No problem."

The Bisping callout appears to be the latest move in the Paul brothers' 'throw it against the wall and see what sticks' approach to prizefighting. Between them, everyone from the likes of Mayweather to McGregor, to Bisping and Dillon Danis have been linked to fights with the brothers. Even former MLB All-Star Jose Canseco, who is 54, has been mentioned.

But Bisping, who is one of the most battle-hardened competitors in UFC history, is under no illusions as to how he thinks a potential fight with either of the Paul brothers would go - and he says that he wouldn't take it easy on them.

"I'm almost 42 years old," he said. "I'm a former world champion and I will take you to school my friend. I will guarantee this: you won't make it out of three rounds. That's an absolute fact.

"Maybe I'll just take my time. Maybe I'll do a Floyd Mayweather and just play with him.

"No but seriously though, he did reach out to my management and asked if I would interested. If this is a real offer, if this is serious, then let me know and I'll do it. 100 percent."

However, there is a potential stick in the mud with regard to Bisping entering the combat arena once more. Following his final fight in 2017, a knockout defeat to Kelvin Gastelum, Bisping confirmed one of the worst kept secrets in MMA: he was blind in his right eye.

The injury is a result of a kick he received in a fight with Vitor Belfort several years ago and while it is a mark of the man's grit and determination that he won a UFC title AFTER receiving the damage to his eye, it is perhaps unlikely that Bisping would be awarded a boxing license given his condition.

But then again, perhaps calling out people who they know won't fight them is all part of Logan and Jake's schtick.