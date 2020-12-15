YouTube yob Paul branded ‘embarrassing’ over tirade of vile slurs in ‘$50mn offer’ to ‘Irish c**t’ & ex-UFC champ McGregor (VIDEO)

The integrity of bizarre celebrity boxing matches has fallen even further after boxing novice and social media lout Jake Paul launched a foul-mouthed rant at Conor McGregor, insulting the fighter's wife and UFC boss Dana White.

23-year-old Paul, who is known for having almost seven billion views on his YouTube channel and once described UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov as a "piece of sh*t", called McGregor an "Irish c**t" as he impersonated him in his latest tedious stunt.

Wearing an Irish flag while smoking on a cigar and holding a drink that was presumably intended to resemble McGregor's branded whiskey, loudmouth Paul stood next to a giant check advertising his purported $50 million offer to box the MMA master.

"I know you're probably beating up old dudes in a bar right now," began Paul, referring to McGregor's shameful punch on an elderly man in Dublin last year before proceeding to take aim at his partner, Dee Devlin.

Warning: video contains swearing and sexual references

"Or maybe you're jacking off because you're sick of f*cking your wife. I mean, she's a four [out of ten], Conor - you could do a lot better.

"My team sent you a $50 million offer this morning, cash, proof of funds. The biggest fight offer you've ever been offered but you're scared to fight me, Conor.

"You're ducking because you don't want to lose to a f*cking YouTuber. You're 0-1 as a boxer, I'm 2-0 as a boxer."

Posturing Paul neglected to mention his paper-thin record as a boxer, which began with a win in January over debutant Ali Eson Gib - a YouTuber who describes himself as "overweight and underrated" - and continued with a farcical second-round knockout of former NBA star Nate Robinson last month, when his rookie opponent appeared bereft of any skills in his maiden bout.

While many have questioned the validity of McGregor moving into boxing, "Notorious" went further with boxing great Floyd Mayweather than many established contenders have managed, losing by technical knockout in the tenth round of a respectable showing against the feared icon.

Paul argued that his demolition of Robinson, which was on the undercard of the highly-anticipated veteran scrap between boxing hall-of-famers Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr, showed that he was more in-demand than McGregor.

"I just came off the eighth-biggest pay-per-view event in history," he boasted, looking ahead to McGregor's UFC return against former victim Dustin Poirier next month.

"But you want to fight Dustin, who has fewer followers on Instagram than my f*cking dog."

The part-time rapper then risibly tried to goad the UFC president into going back on his views about the prospect of the lucrative mismatch taking place.

"Dana White, you're a f*cking p***y too, you ugly, f*cking bald b*tch," spewed Paul.

"You said there's zero percent chance of this fight, but there's zero percent chance of you getting some f*cking p***y.

"Conor, you're scared. Dana, you're scared. Sign the f*cking contract, you idiots. Jesus f*cking Christ, Irish b*tch."

Nate Diaz, who beat and then lost to McGregor in 2016, led the chorus of viewers treating the obnoxious outburst with deserved derision.

"You need your ass beat for free, you spoiled f*ck," Diaz told Paul on Twitter. "You can’t really fight, dumbsh*t. You're going to end up with your ass whooped for real somewhere talking like that."

Fans voiced their disillusionment with the continuing trend of cynical call-outs, arriving just weeks after figures from across boxing and MMA had spoken of their fears over the safety of inexperienced fighters being catapulted into high-level contests because of fame and financial incentives.

"I hope he gets f*cking humbled badly," said one.

Paul is likely to have been encouraged by the expletive-fueled negotiating tactics of his brother, Logan, who has secured a fight with McGregor in February after insulting him at an impromptu press gathering.

Mayweather appeared to have been riled when he called the likes of Paul "YouTube girls" in a subsequent Twitter response, although Jake has admitted that his sibling is "setting himself up for failure" and claimed that he will not attend the fight because he does not want to see him taking a beating.