‘He would knock her out’: Fans row as UFC champ Nunes agrees to idea of taking McGregor fight against YouTube boxing braggart Paul

Two-time UFC champion Amanda Nunes has said she would accept an offer from promotion president Dana White to fight YouTuber Jake Paul, who sent a shameful video message to Conor McGregor offering him a boxing match this week.

Boxing rookie Paul is desperate to fight ex-UFC champion McGregor, sending "Notorious" a foul-mouthed video challenge on Tuesday in which he called him an "Irish c**t", disrespected his wife and called White a "p***y".

White has claimed that he is "thinking of letting Amanda Nunes knock [Paul's] ass out" - an idea that the current UFC bantamweight and featherweight queen has enthusiastically accepted, adding that it would form part of her plan to be "very busy in 2021."

It is unclear whether the encounter would be a boxing match or a UFC fight, but Nunes's formidable record, including 13 knockouts from 20 wins and the most knockouts and stoppages in women's bantamweight history, far exceed Paul's two-fight record of wins over debutants.

Nunes would KO him in under a minute straight boxing. And if it was MMA she’s taking a limb home 😂 — Sal (@Salcruzin_) December 15, 2020

He would knock her out in a boxing match I’m afraid. So let’s do it in MMA. — MassivePolarbear (@JoeymanCITY) December 15, 2020

"All these idiots saying he has a chance because he's a guy and is bigger than her," insisted one fan.

"Amanda would humiliate this fool in any form of combat; boxing, kickboxing, MMA, grapppling - you name it. Be careful what you wish for, because you might just get it."

Others disagreed. "He would knock her out in a boxing match, I’m afraid," replied one.

All these idiots saying he has a chance because he's a guy and is bigger than her. 😂😂. Amanda would humiliate this fool in any form of combat; boxing, kickboxing, mma, grapppling you name it. Be careful of what you wish for cause u might just get it. — Jay T.E.🇺🇸 (@JTE2409) December 15, 2020

You have no idea what you’re talking about my guy. Amanda sparred with males his size in the gym all the time and puts work on them. She’s a world champion at the highest level combat sport. Jake paid to train for the past 3 years😂 — Sal (@Salcruzin_) December 15, 2020

"So let’s do it in MMA. Amanda, without kicks and just boxing, would struggle because of the power difference. He is a strong and athletic man that can throw hands."

Claiming insider knowledge, another retorted: "You have no idea what you’re talking about. Amanda sparred with males his size in the gym all the time and puts work on them.

"She’s a world champion at the highest level of combat sport. Jake paid to train for the past three years."

I’d buy this fight if Amanda Nunes fought Jake Paul. Nothing would make me happier for her than to see her get paid 50million! Well, ok seeing her overhand right destroy Paul in one shot probably would make me happier but still! These fighters deserve more money! — Calibos (@Calibos420) December 15, 2020

honestly my money would be on Amanda in that fight and its not even close. only problem is Jake would have to hit a women and would be a villain — Ranky B (@DeplorableRank) December 15, 2020

get his ass lioness pic.twitter.com/2Me0oECW0a — rudy betrayed (@rudy_betrayed) December 15, 2020

Cruiserweight Paul weighs in at around 65lbs heavier than Nunes usually does. His brother, Logan, recently secured a fight with boxing great Floyd Mayweather in February after goading him in front of the media.

Nunes is on a run of 11 consecutive wins lasting more than six years, most recently beating Felicia Spencer at UFC 250 in June.

The new mother pictured herself in a training group with former UFC fighter Paige VanZant and her Bellator MMA husband, Austin Vanderford, hours before announcing her willingness to scrap Paul.