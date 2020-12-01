'I love smashing Cansecos': Logan Paul reminds Jose Canseco that he used to date his daughter as ex-baseball star calls for fight

If Twitter handed out awards for spicy comebacks Logan Paul would be today's recipient after the popular YouTuber eviscerated former baseball star Jose Canseco after being called out for a celebrity boxing match.

Logan, the elder brother of the equally vapid Jake Paul, remains without a win in his boxing 'career' after facing online rival KSI on two separate occasions, but given Paul's vice-like grip on vast swathes of millennials he remains a big draw within the sport - and six-time MLB All-Star Canseco says he wants a piece of the action.

No doubt buoyed by the success of last weekend's pugilistic curiosity featuring Mike Tyson and Roy Jones (and Jake Paul) Canseco, 56, issued a somewhat cryptic challenge of his own to the 'Logan Brothers' in which he said, and we quote, "I will fight anyone of the Logan Brothers they have enough for anyone with any type of talent yet or fighting skills."

Trust us, there's a fight challenge in there somewhere.

Logan Paul, though, significantly upped the ante in his response, reminding Canseco that he used to 'smash' his former Playboy model daughter, Josie Canseco.

no problem. i love smashing cansecos https://t.co/al3unhTZek — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) November 30, 2020

Okay since you like smashing Canseco Logan get ahold of my agent Mike Maguire let's get this done — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) December 1, 2020

By the way Logan Paul I'm a huge fan of Floyd Mayweather maybe if you take this fight I'll have him train me then you'll really be in trouble — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) December 1, 2020

Ouch. If Canseco didn't regret his tweet the moment his thumb hit the send button, he almost certainly did after reading Logan Paul's response - and the relentless trolling which followed.

"Old people should stay off social media," wrote Jake Paul in his reply while others remarked that if Logan had any intention of getting back with Josie Canseco, those hopes are surely dead in the water now.

"Bro, you just sealed the deal of not getting back with his daughter," wrote one Twitter user, while another asked Paul to "rattle some grammar into his brain."

If the Logan Paul versus Jose Canseco fight does come to fruition, it won't be the ex-baseball player's first time inside the squared circle after having competed in celebrity boxing matches in the last decade.

Canseco also sports a 0-1 record in professional mixed martial arts, submitting to punches 77 seconds into the first round of a fight with the 7ft 2in Hong Man Choi in 2009.