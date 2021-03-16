‘The deal could go away’: Questions raised about Fury-Joshua mega-fight as insider reveals contracts could EXPIRE in 30 days

The biggest heavyweight fight in a generation took a giant leap forward on Monday as Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua signed contracts to fight each other, but there is still a lot to be agreed before they set foot in the ring.

Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, revealed to ESPN (who happen to be Fury's stateside broadcaster) that both men had agreed terms for a two-fight deal, with the ink now dry on their contracts.

That was where the announcement stopped, however. No date, no location. No details whatsoever. And the clock is very much ticking.

‼️ A Top Rank source has confirmed contracts are signed for Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury, as Eddie Hearn revealed today, but explained this is dependent on them securing a site deal that both camps agree on: "We have 30 days from the signing, or the deal could go away." [@ESPN] — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) March 15, 2021

It was revealed by Hearn that both camps still have to agree on the venue and date of the proposed bout or, as he puts it, "the deal goes away". All of this must take place in the next 30 days or, as Hearn suggests, the talks return to square one.

We have been here before, too. You may recall a giddy, shirtless Tyson Fury announcing in Instagram footage last summer that a deal had been agreed for the blockbuster heavyweight showdown, with Fury thanking alleged Irish mobster and boxing advisor Daniel Kinahan for his role in piecing the fight together.

And now, the best part of a year later, we remain in the same situation.

Fury v Joshua is still in the same place it was last week. Contracts being signed (last week) was just a formality as it was all agreed but the next issue is sorting out a site and fee because either fighter can walk away if they don't like venue or money on offer. — Chris McKenna (@cmckennasport) March 15, 2021

Getting a site won't be a problem. It's just making sure there's enough money from it to keep everyone involved happy — Chris McKenna (@cmckennasport) March 15, 2021

Macau now being mentioned as a potential venue. Saudi still favourite. Don't think fight will happen this summer if venue isn't sorted in 28 days. — Chris McKenna (@cmckennasport) March 16, 2021

"Fury vs. Joshua is still in the same place it was last week," said sports reporter Chris McKenna online.

"Contracts being signed (last week) was just a formality as it was all agreed but the next issue is sorting out a site and fee because either fighter can walk away if they don't like venue or money on offer.

"Getting a site won't be a problem. It's just making sure there's enough money from it to keep everyone involved happy.

"Macau now being mentioned as a potential venue. Saudi still favourite. Don't think fight will happen this summer if venue isn't sorted in 28 days."

The larger purpose of signing the contract is likely down to promoters being able to negotiate with potential hosts for the fight, something which is made far easier when you have a piece of paper with the signatures of both Fury and Joshua on it - but if the requisite demands aren't met, one or both of the fighters could walk.

There are several territories thought to be interested in hosting the fight, which would almost certainly have taken place inside the United Kingdom if it weren't for the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. Several venues within the Middle East are also said to be considering a bid.

Joshua fought in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, in late 2019 where he regained his heavyweight titles from Andy Ruiz.

The fight between Joshua and Fury, if and when it happens, is expected to be the biggest All-British fight in history, and will unify all major titles in boxing's heavyweight division for the first time since Lennox Lewis achieved the same feat two decades ago.