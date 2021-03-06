‘Saying no to negative thoughts’: Russian long jump siren Klishina looks on sunny side as she lounges in bright bikini

Russian long-jump star Daria Klishina has put a week of hard work behind her and urged fans to “say no to negative thoughts” as she shared an image of herself relaxing in style.

The social media favorite was Russia’s only track and field representative at the last Olympic Games in Brazil in 2016 due to the nation’s doping ban, and is aiming to make this year's delayed Summer Games in Tokyo, albeit under neutral status.

That has involved a tough training routine in Florida for the 30-year-old former world silver medalist – although she still has time to spread some positive vibes to her Instagram following of 341,000.

“Saying no to all negative thoughts and sending love to all of you,” Klishina wrote in a post on Saturday, accompanied by a picture of herself in a bikini while grinning and poking her tongue out.

“Wise words!” replied one fan, while others called the blonde star “gorgeous” and “beautiful as always.”

The relaxed image cut a contrast to some of the other social media output from the Tver-born star in recent weeks, as she’s shared pictures and footage from her various training sessions, describing one particular camp as “very positive and productive.”

Speaking previously, Klishina hinted that she was targeting the Tokyo Games but beyond that could not see herself competing at another Olympics.

A popular presence on social media – and frequently making lists of the world’s most eye-catching female athletes – Klishina recently dipped her toes into the world of music with a short promo clip of herself dancing amid various backdrops.

However, Klishina’s social media fame and offers for modelling work away from the track have had their stranger sides, with the star confirming to RT Sport last year that she had declined several approaches to be an escort.

“It was through social media, but it was an actual offer. And they asked me more than twice," Klishina said.

"I’m trying to check my direct and I’m trying to read some messages, because sometimes I can get good offers. I was a little bit shocked.

“The reaction was like ‘Really?’ Am I the type of person who you can text with such an offer. Of course I said ‘no’.”

For Klishina, it’s good vibes only as she prepares for what will likely be her Olympic swansong in Japan.