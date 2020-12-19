Pop idol: Russian long jump star Klishina poses in swimsuit as she pledges ‘delight in uncertain times’ with music debut (VIDEO)

Russian world silver medalist long jumper Daria Klishina has offered fans "positive vibes" with her first foray into music, wiggling her behind, chomping a strawberry and strolling on a beach as part of a new video she stars in.

The two-time European Indoor champion is the catalyst for a new dance song by WDP 365, appearing in an array of costumes and against a variety of backdrops as she twirls and flirts her way through the sub-three minute piece of pop.

Klishina appears in various dresses, in front of skyscrapers at night, kicking a football and with her backside in close focus in a pair of denim shorts for her first step into music.

"Here is my first spontaneous adventure into the world of music," the 29-year-old told her Instagram following of more than 335,000.

"I hope this song and positive vibes will bring some delight and fun in these uncertain times. Feel the beat of summer in all it's glory."

The announcement caps a busy week on social media for Klishina, who has given her fans the chance to win signed copies of her personal calendar and spoken about her plans for the new year.

"Celebrations are approaching fast and everyone’s in a rush to find gifts for their close ones, including me," she said, also giving an insight into the gruelling training regime that has driven her remarkable sporting achievements.

"Professional sports require very high intensity training, but you have to learn to balance your load. Patience is important on your road to success."

When a fan asked why she had spent the last seven years in Atlanta, Georgia, the revered athlete explained that her American coach, Loren Seagrave, lives there.

She has previously admitted her desire to pursue her modeling work, and also used the opportunity to provide details of the highly disciplined diet she follows.

Klishina's nutritional diary includes egg whites and oatmeal for breakfast, meat with rice or boiled potatoes for lunch and the option of soup or salad before training.

She advised her followers to eat a large piece of fruit or drink a protein shake shortly before training in order to gain muscle mass, and offered them the chance to quiz her on Instagram's Stories feature for advice on their own meals.

"Life is like a swing," she added philosophically. "You have to work hard at the beginning so as to move easily in the future."