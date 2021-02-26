‘I want to fight Fedor’: Roy Jones Jr wants exhibition with Russian MMA legend Emelianenko

Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. has declared his interest in fighting one of either Russian MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko or ex-UFC champion Anderson Silva in an exhibition match, and says he doubts he’ll rematch Mike Tyson.

Former pound for pound king Jones Jr., 52, fought to a draw over 10 rounds with 54-year-old former ‘baddest man on the planet’ Tyson on November 28 but despite the result of their retiree matchup remaining inconclusive, Jones says he doesn’t think he’ll fight 'Iron Mike' again.

Jones Jr. is currently in Russia to promote a series of his boxing schools in the country of which in 2015 he was made a citizen by president Vladimir Putin, and has dedicated his focus to becoming a trainer since ending his glittering career in 2018, but says the right offer could persuade him to enter the ring again.

“I’m trying to be a trainer but obviously they want to see me in the role of a trainer as much as a boxer. So right now, I don’t know. If there’s a good offer, then I’ll take it, and if not, then I'll stay a trainer. I like it,” Jones Jr. said.

“I don’t think I will have another fight with [Mike] Tyson. Now he’s getting ready to fight with Holyfield. I would like a fight with Anderson Silva or with MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko, that would be a great exhibition fight. We’ll see how it goes.

“I’ve retired, but if something good comes up… They called me about a fight with [British former cruiserweight world title holder] Glenn McCrory in Dubai. They pay big money there, so we’ll see what comes of it.”

Forty-four-year-old Emelianenko is currently signed to Bellator and the Rizin Fighting Federation and has racked up a total of 39 fights with 6 losses across his own legendary career. The Russian was hospitalised due to Covid-19 infection just last month.

His and Jones Jr.'s careers overlap somewhat, as the former is widely regarded as the top fighter of the 2000s, much like Jones Jr. was named the top boxer pound for pound of the 1990s.