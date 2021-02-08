'Tyson will KO Holyfield!' Boxer who knocked out 'Iron Mike' gives prediction on mega-fight trilogy to RT Sport

Danny Armstrong is a Moscow-based British journalist, reporter and presenter for RT Sport. Follow him on Twitter @DannyWArmstrong

British heavyweight Danny Williams, who famously knocked out Mike Tyson in 2004, believes his former foe will lay out a similar beating to old enemy Evander Holyfield should a multi-million dollar dream trilogy come to fruition.

Despite being closer in age to their golden years than their glory days, Tyson and Holyfield, aged 54 and 58 respectively, recently announced they were in talks to complete their trilogy in a $200million showdown in a special 'Legends Only' fight league.

The two fought twice in the late 1990s, with Holyfield winning both, first by way of shocking TKO upset and then in a controversy-rich rematch a layers later.

Former British heavyweight champion and WBC world title contender Williams, who was an overwhelming underdog when he upset an admittedly faded but still-dangerous Tyson, says Iron Mike will finally emerge victorious in a third fight, having been swayed by the Brooklyn man's incredible shape in training.

"Tyson, Holyfield trilogy is a great match! This fight will make over $100 million. Everyone is excited to see these two legends go to war again," Williams told RT Sport.

"I think Tyson will KO Holyfield! Tyson is looking great in sparring and pad work."

Tyson has posted highlight-reel clips hitting the pads in training and showing off a physique defying his years and not too dissimilar to that of his prime days when he became the youngest man to win the world heavyweight title aged 20 years, 4 months and 22 days old.

Ring icon Tyson and three-time heavyweight king Holyfield seem keen to cash in on the recent 'exhibition fight' craze and reignite perhaps the most infamous rivalry in boxing history.

Those two names conjure chaotic images of Tyson being disqualified for biting Holyfield's ears in their 1997 rematch, which followed the latter's 11th-round technical knockout victory over 'the baddest man on the planet' seven months prior.

The two spent years being on acrimonious terms with one another, but later buried the hatchet which included an apology from Tyson and handshake live on Oprah.

Former undisputed heavyweight world champion Tyson is not a stranger to exhibition matches, having fought fellow ring legend and ex pound for pound king Roy Jones Jr in one such match on November 28, which was scored a draw.

Williams, 47, last fought as the opponent in Russian MMA fighter Sergey Kharitonov's pro boxing debut in September, being stopped in the second round of that fight in Moscow.